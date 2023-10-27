Who is Modou Adams? TikTok star jailed for trying to smuggle drugs out of Peru

TikTok icon Modou Adams, who is popular for boasting about his luxurious lifestyle, has been sentenced to nearly seven years in a Peruvian prison after he was caught smuggling almost three kilograms of cocaine at Jorge Chavez International Airport in Callao, 11 kilometers northwest of the Peruvian capital city Lima.

As per the Independent, Modou Adams was trying to smuggle the drug to London. The news outlet also reported that the TikToker was arrested on September 30 at the airport where police looked through his luggage and found a bag of cocaine hidden inside a metal pouch at the false back of his suitcase.

The surveillance footage from the airport has now surfaced on the internet which was released by Peruvian police and shows Adams (wearing a black hoodie and a pair of shorts) in shock as drugs are found in his baggage.

The white powdery substance detected inside Modou Adams’ belongings wasn’t instantly identified as cocaine and came into the limelight after lab analysis. Adams also pled guilty to the charge of drug smuggling.

Modou Adams is a British national who tried to smuggle cocaine from Peru to London

According to the Independent, Modou Adams is a 25-year-old British national who is famous for showing off his jet-setting lifestyle on TikTok and Instagram. He is also a former model and marketing and public relations intern, as per The Telegraph.

In fact, in 2023 itself, Adams, whose Instagram handle is @boywholives traveled to several tourist hot spots including Los Angeles, Athens, and multiple trips to Peru. He also visited the country’s most famous Machu Pichu during the recent 11-day trip.

Recently, he made headlines after he was sentenced to six years and eight months in Peruvian prison, after trying to smuggle 2.89 kilograms of cocaine from Callao, Peru, to London, England, via Paris, France. The drugs he was trying to smuggle are estimated at 300,000 pounds.

The sentencing was given by the Peru Supreme Court on Thursday, October 26, nearly a month after his arrest at the Jorge Chavez International Airport.

The court identified him as a “drug mule” and as per the press release was described as a “TikToker” whose full name is Modou Dodou Adams. What’s interesting is that Adams confessed to the crime he was charged with, and alongside serving jail time, he also has to pay a fine of 1281 pounds, equivalent to 6500 soles (Peruvian currency).

His sentence was given by Judge Renee Quispe Silva for “illicit trafficking in toxic drugs, to the detriment of the Peruvian state.”

Meanwhile, Modou Adams’ last social media post was his picture at Machu Pichu published on September 26, four days before his airport arrest.

The last time a British citizen was arrested on drug smuggling charges in Peru was in August 2013, when Michaella McCollum and Melissa Reid attempted to smuggle 1.5 million pounds worth of cocaine from Peru to Spain.

They too met with the same sentence as Adams, but were released early and were permitted to spend the rest of their term on parole in their own country.