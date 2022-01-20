James Charles in Euphoria Season 2 cast rumors debunked as YouTuber's TikTok video goes viral 

Netizens are speculating that James Charles will be appearing in Euphoria Season 2. This comes after the influencer hinted the same in a TikTok video, sparking interest. As the latest season has released, fans have taken to the internet creating surplus Euphoria themed content and it seems like the YouTuber jumped on the bandwagon.

The 22-year-old posted a TikTok video on January 18, which left fans bewildered. The catchy phrase- “And why aren’t you in uniform?” played in the background as the makeup mogul changed his outfit into a Euphoria-themed look.

The sentence- “When ur on the way out the door but then you remember that you’re in Euphoria S2,” appeared in the video as well.

This is the only time James Charles has hinted at being part of the show.

Is James Charles going to appear in Euphoria’s latest season?

According to the New York- native’s IMDb credentials, Euphoria does not seem to have made an appearance on his page on the website. No information on his appearance on the show has been released as either.

Perhaps James Charles was only taking part in a TikTok trend.

This is not the first time the YouTuber has expressed his love for the show. In 2020, he created a Euphoria-inspired makeup look. His video was trending under the Euphoria hashtag on TikTok as well, amassing more than five million likes.

Though the star is not rumored to appear on the show, a few fans speculated which role he would play if he was part of the HBO series. TikTok user @lindanbbindan_1 commented:

“He would play as one of the characters who 'hooks up' with Nate’s dad.”

Charles responded to the same by saying “oh my god,” along with a skull emoji.

Also Read Article Continues below

Though there were no signs of Charles appearing on the show, fellow beauty vlogger Nikkie Tutorials made a cameo in Euphoria’s season 2. In the second episode, character Kat was seen watching one of Nikkie’s videos.

Edited by Mason J. Schneider