"Stop this madness": James Charles reportedly set to release a song, and the internet is not happy

According to online sources, James Charles, a YouTuber best known for his makeup tutorials, is rumored to be releasing music soon. This comes after he returned to YouTube following grooming allegations.

For context, in April 2021, James Charles posted a now-deleted video titled "Holding myself accountable," where he admitted to sending "flirty" texts to minors. He then took a three-month break before returning with another video titled "An Open Conversation," where he reverted his previous statements taking accountability.

Soon after his return, James Charles was accused again of allegedly following a minor for months after the minor unfollowed him.

Most recently, James Charles came under fire following a now-deleted Instagram story post where he tagged an underage streamer while wearing a robe. Ethan Klein commented on the situation, stating: "You can't excuse predatory acts." Klein also brought up Charles' recent photoshoot in an arcade where his zipper was undone.

The alleged announcement of Charles creating music was shared on Twitter by user DiorIndustry and was not met with positivity. The post received over 150 replies and 141 retweets at the time of the article.

Netizens react to James Charles

The post was also shared on Instagram by user defnoodles and has received over 650 likes and 50 comments. Many users were not expecting this direction in James Charles' career, and more were critical of this announcement.

Instead of praising the announcement, many were referencing James Charles possibly facing arrest following his allegations.

One user from Instagram commented:

"What's the album name? Non-ConSENSUAL."

Another user from Instagram stated:

"That's a threat and should be reported to authorities."

Some users also commented on James Charles' lack of singing skills, while others mentioned: "No one asked for this."

One user specifically called James Charles out by name:

"No, James. We want you BEHIND bars. Very different."

STOP THIS MADNESS — zoe⸆⸉ 🅴🧣 (@moonandsaturnn) July 27, 2021

James Charles at it again rumors are circulating he will drop a music album this year! #jamescharles pic.twitter.com/C9dkbQnHEN — richlux713 (@RichLux713) July 28, 2021

I don’t think singing in the jail rec room counts — 😑 (@jassca36) July 28, 2021

I will literally pay him not to. — Hot Chips & Lies (@JulesCvnt) July 28, 2021

It’s gonna debut on the prison charts — musicalert (@musicaIert) July 27, 2021

he can keep it in his prison cell — juliet ♡’s boobs | TWO DAYS TIL HTE (@julietsgr4ve) July 27, 2021

they got studios in prison??? — george 🌷 (@melsmuIIet) July 27, 2021

the whole song is gonna be in A minor 🥺🥺 — Alex | 👹 (@avgLordeStan) July 28, 2021

what did we do to be punished... — BARDI SLAYIN HOES (@BardiHoes) July 27, 2021

Overall, the alleged announcement of James Charles possibly making music has not been well received. Few users came forward to declare their excitement for the possibility of new projects from him.

James Charles has not come forward to confirm or deny the possibility of making music. He has also not commented on the reception of the alleged announcement.

Edited by Shaheen Banu