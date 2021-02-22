James Charles told to stay out of "black people's" business after raising concern about DaBaby calling JoJo Siwa out

James Charles is at the receiving end of hate after asking why Jonathan Lyndale “DaBaby” Kirk was dissing Joelle Joanie “JoJo Siwa” Siwa.

The popular internet celebrity himself recently drew a lot of attention after refusing to take a stance on the Lopez brothers situation.

He also drew a lot of attention after allegedly going bald. The internet was divided about him going hairless because there was a part of the community that believed he was wearing a bald cap.

James Charles told to stay out of black people's business

stay out black ppl business love we got this one — nicolette ❣️ (@CorrinneBostick) February 21, 2021

On tweeting why Da Baby was dissing JoJo Siwa, one follower promptly asked him to stay out of black people's business. James Charles then pointed out that a grown man was dissing a child, and that was problematic.

While a part of the internet blissfully ignored the problematic part, they didn't fail to ask him not to interfere in black people's matters.

and can someone explain to me why you always in black peoples business ? — 𝐭𝐲𝐭𝐢𝐚𝐧𝐚| BLM✊🏾 (@tytianamaii) February 21, 2021

You assume she’s richer because he’s Black? Didn’t you learn last time to stay out our business ? Go sit down somewhere and figure out which person you going to be next year. — GOTC (@GOTCITYTEA) February 21, 2021

You seem to always insert yourself into black people business stay in your lane — Tachi ana 🔥💕 (@tatiisotrill) February 21, 2021

can someone please tell me why a 5’9 white man is in black peoples business AGAIN??? — wava. (@avastackzx) February 21, 2021

On the other side of things, people were confused about how this was a racial issue.

could you please explain how THIS CASE in particular is "black peoples business" and if your arguments are based on sources please link those too. would love to learn more :) — homiecide (@imlikegirlhulk) February 21, 2021

baby this has absolutely nothing to do w race — charity (@charityyjadee) February 21, 2021

We’re just humans why do you have to bring the color of our skin into this???? — hannah (@hannah68621943) February 22, 2021

The black community is starting to get embarrassing, y’all too concerned about race and ignoring the fact a minor is being bullied — I Don’t Like People (@_wheres_thetea) February 21, 2021

They really are. Smh IM apart of the black community and I’m starting to get embarrassed. Recently I’ve been seeing that black people bring in race in any situation. Literally this is an example, black people are saying it’s “black peoples business” just because dababy is black. — iljadeli (@iljadeli) February 22, 2021

That’s a bit of a stretch there. Not everything’s about race. Like, the point is that she’s being dissed by a grown ass man. He’s a grown ass man. If G-easy or Eminem did the same thing, they would be confronted too. Because it’s not about race. — 🌸lisa🌸 (@alisab08) February 21, 2021

While the internet continued to debate this being a racial issue, few individuals pointed out that DaBaby didn't diss JoJo Siwa. He was merely rhyming, with people believing he wouldn't diss a minor under any circumstance.

Y’all really think DaBaby is gonna start beef with a 17 year old? Like come on really?? A female at that?? He wasn’t dissing her but I do think he could have worded it differently. — yvonne 🧡 (@itss_yvonne) February 21, 2021

JoJo Siwa is white, plus race has nothing to do with this. A better reply would be "DaBaby was using wordplay in song not dissing JoJo" etc. — Waterz (@WaterzIsTaken) February 21, 2021

What so many of you don't understand is that its RAP CULTURE. WORD PLAY HAS ALWAYS BEEN A PART OF A RAPPERS UNIQUE STYLE SO QUIT TRYING TO MAKE IT SEEM LIKE HE CALLED A MINOR OUT OF HER NAME JUST CAUSE THE BAR WENT OVER YALLS HEAD — Sandra 🐩🌌 (@sandycheeexs) February 21, 2021

The internet also believes that DaBaby may or may not have dissed JoJo Siwa, but James Charles was right. Netizens feel the rapper could've kept a minor out of his verses.

James is right. Shes a female and still a minor! Not cool regardless if it's a "play on words". She's also James' close friend so he's going to defend her esp when he knows she won't speak on it. Yall forget James has been bullied by adults himself. — 𝕾𝖎𝖘𝖙𝖊𝖗 𝕲𝖆𝖇𝖗𝖎𝖊𝖑𝖆 💋 (@gabdollcharles) February 21, 2021

I can't believe I'm going to say this, but... JC is right. That dissing was not only unnecessary but mostly so inappropriate. Like, can we leave the 17 Y/o girl who is hurting no one alone? — Montse 🏳️‍🌈 (@montselech) February 21, 2021

Maybe there was I’ll intent but Dont think dababy would be ok if another rapper brought up his kids name just bc it rhymed though — bout togo get Lifted🙏20 million (@bout_togo) February 21, 2021

This debacle will surely go on for a while now, and the online world will remain divided on this matter. Most importantly, people believe that the internet somehow finds a way to make things racial these days, evident from the tweets above.

Many also believe that the hate James Charles is receiving is somewhat unnecessary. Netizens also stated that the beauty YouTuber could say that the sky is blue, and people would hate him for that.

Jame Charlies could say the sky was blue and some of ya'll would harass him and insult him for no reason, and it shows. — Made of Stardust (@StardustMade009) February 21, 2021

i just plain don’t like James so i’m siding against him solely on that basis.

he could say the sky is blue and I’d disagree — auomi✊🏾 (@thewallyeller) February 21, 2021

EXACTLY! Everybody’s so quick to be pressed they’re ignoring that the beef wouldn’t even make sense? DaBaby vs JoJo Siwa?? C’mon y’all 🙄 — bing james (@avy8aby) February 22, 2021

Either way, it would make no sense for DaBaby to have a beef with JoJo Siwa. They are altogether different individuals and haven't done anything to start a feud.