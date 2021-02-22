James Charles brutally trolls DaBaby over JoJo Siwa diss lyric, and fans are divided

When Jonathan Lyndale “DaBaby” Kirk dropped his new single, Beatbox “Freestyle,” the last thing he may have expected was backlash for a throwaway rhyme at the expense of Joelle Joanie “JoJo Siwa” Siwa.

Twitterati called out the American rapper over the seemingly uncalled-for attack on the 17-year-old star. Since then, the saga has spread all over social media, with people memeing the incident.

One of the more popular internet personalities to take a stance on the incident is James Charles, who tweeted about the incident. Fans, though, are divided over the beauty guru’s opinion.

Also read: Twitter cancels Rapper “DaBaby” after calling JoJo Siwa a “b***h” for seemingly no reason

James Charles reacts to DaBaby’s JoJo Siwa diss

can someone please explain why da baby is dissing jojo siwa when she’s 12 years younger, 10 times richer, and 2 inches taller than him — James Charles (@jamescharles) February 21, 2021

James Charle’s statement is a backhanded roast targeted at DaBaby over his decision to seemingly diss the teen star out of nowhere.

While netizens had similar reactions to the incident, many users disagreed with James Charles’ stance, stating that wordplay and using throwaway rhymes don’t necessarily mean disrespect in the rap genre.

It’s not a diss, it’s word play- — Darboe🇬🇲 (@shutup__man) February 21, 2021

Advertisement

He wasn’t dissing her. He said “you a bxtch and Jojo Siwa”

Jojo = Jonathan aka DaBaby

Siwa = See Why

“You a bxtch and Jonathan See’s Why” — Bellaa (@aallebamj) February 21, 2021

Other users felt James Charles was commenting on a culture that he doesn’t understand, with calls for him to “stay out of it.”

stay out black ppl business love we got this one — nicolette ❣️ (@CorrinneBostick) February 21, 2021

Advertisement

You in Black people business, on this land during black history month? While being loud & wrong? pic.twitter.com/J9Q5u80Zm3 — pho you🍜 (@_lourmy_) February 21, 2021

DaBaby has since acknowledged the backlash and has set the record straight that he has nothing but respect and appreciation for the JoJo Siwa.

The 29-year-old posted a lengthy statement over how his daughter is a huge fan of JoJo Siwa and had many words of encouragement for the teen star.

Also read: “I don’t Siwa they so mad”: DaBaby responds to backlash over JoJo Siwa diss in “Beatbox Freestyle”

@itsjojosiwa my 3 year old princess is your number 1 fan. I bought her every product you have out. She think she you.😂



Don’t let em trick you into thinking id ever have a problem with you. My word play just went over their heads.



All love on my end shawty, Keep shinning! 💝 — DaBaby (@DaBabyDaBaby) February 21, 2021

JoJo Siwa has not responded to the situation yet. Still, considering DaBaby’s clarification, fans will hope that there’s no bad blood between the two, even if the rhyme came off as something in poor taste.