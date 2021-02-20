James Charles reveals how he fooled the world with his bald prank

James Charles recently pranked the internet by sporting a fake bald look.

The news that the beauty star had gone bald spread like wildfire a week ago, becoming a trending search worldwide. In his video titled "I Shaved My Head Bald," the influencer states that the entire thing was a prank where he'd go bald for 24 hours. The beauty star does however mention the motivations for the move and even made a Twitter post explaining the same.

James Charles reveals that his bald look was for a prank

In a Twitter post made by the 21-year old beauty star, he reveals his primary motivation for the move.

"Even though this video was a lighthearted prank, I was still really scared - My hair is my number one source of confidence, and I have always been so fearful of losing my hair because of my family history. I'm so glad I filmed this though, because throughout the day, I gained a confidence I never would've expected, and truly felt so beautiful and empowered in the end."

Stating that #BaldIsBeautiful, James Charles put himself through the ringer with the new look and even appeared in public with it. After completing the prank, the beauty star says that he feels empowered in a way he never would have expected.

While James Charles intending to prank his friends and loved ones, involving the paparazzi made sure that the internet was pranked too. Most fans believed the news and almost instantly got James Charles trending across Twitter.

James Charles' shenanigans have been getting wilder and wilder, as this one comes on the back of a pregnancy stunt that fans did not take too kindly to.

