James Gunn's DCU rumored to remove Ezra Miller as The Flash from future projects 

The Flash, also known as Barry Allen, is one of DC's most iconic superheroes. With the ability to move at superhuman speeds, he fights crime and battles the complexities of time or alternate dimensions. His scarlet speedster persona and the heartfelt portrayal of his struggles have cemented his position as a fan favorite in both comics and films.

The cinematic universe of DC, referred to as the DCEU, has been undergoing a metamorphosis in recent years. Spearheading this transition is James Gunn, a filmmaker renowned for blending humor, action, and character-driven storytelling.

Under his stewardship, the DC Universe (DCU) is expected to take on a fresh direction, weaving in continuity with selected characters while introducing new faces and narratives. Within this evolving landscape, one significant shift that has caught attention is the status of Ezra Miller's portrayal of The Flash.

Since his introduction in the DCEU, Miller has brought a distinctive touch to the role, balancing Barry Allen's nerdy charm with the weight of a hero. However, whispers within industry corridors hint at a potential conclusion to his chapter in the upcoming episodes of the new DCU.

Ezra Miller's The Flash: Racing towards an uncertain future in the DCU

Flash forward: The DCU without Ezra Miller's Barry Allen? (Image via DC)

As The Flash raced across the silver screen, he became integral to the fabric of the DCEU. However, the horizon seems to be signaling a change. With the curtain falling on the DCEU era with Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom in December, a new chapter for the DCU is on the cards.

While some actors are slated to return — like John Cena's Peacemaker, Viola Davis's Amanda Waller, and Xolo Maridueña's Blue Beetle — the future of others remains uncertain.

A recent report by Variety suggests a significant reshuffle in the casting of the Justice League, with Ezra Miller's Flash being a focal point of these discussions.

The recasting conversations were ignited when Gunn decided to replace Superman, a role formerly embraced by Henry Cavill. Addressing the swirling rumors about The Flash, Gunn had ambiguously commented to AP Entertainment, saying:

"We're just going to have to wait and see. We'll see how things go, so, you know."

Miller's potential exit from the role doesn't come as a shocker to many. Past controversies surrounding the actor had cast a shadow on the film's promotional campaigns. Moreover, The Flash's underwhelming box office performance further dented the chances of Miller retaining his speedster role in the DCU.

As to who might take on the mantle of The Flash next, fans may have to be patient. DC Studios has yet to make official announcements on any upcoming Flash-centric projects.

Justice League may be entirely rebooted with new actors

With the rumor mill running rife about Miller's Flash, there are other whispers about a complete overhaul of the Justice League's cast.

Jason Momoa, another member of the Justice League, might continue in the DCU but not as Aquaman. Sources hint at Momoa conversing with Gunn and Safran for the role of Lobo, a character he's shown enthusiasm for.

Gal Gadot's position as Wonder Woman remains in the gray zone. Despite her hinting at a third installment with Wonder Woman 3, there have been no concrete affirmations regarding her return to the iconic role.

As the revamped DCU charts its path forward, it remains to be seen how these casting decisions will shape the future narratives and whether they resonate with the loyal fanbase.

For fans eager to revisit the journey of The Flash and related content, it's currently streaming on Max.