James Taylor 2024 tour: Presale code, tickets, dates, venues, & all you need to know

The James Taylor 2024 tour is scheduled to be held from May 4, 2024, to September 15, 2024, in venues across the mainland United States as well as the 50th island of the US, Hawaii. This will be the singer's first new tour in 2024 and feature music from across his discography.

James Taylor announced the new tour, which will feature performances in cities such as Honolulu, Los Angeles, Gilford, and Boston, via a post on his official Facebook page on February 20, 2024.

Artist presales for the James Taylor tour will be available on February 21, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. local time. Said presale is exclusive to the singer's official website members and can be accessed by registering for it at the same site. A Live Nation presale will be available at the same time and can be accessed with the code ENERGY for website users and COVERT for mobile users.

Simultaneously, Radio and Venue presales will also be available, which can be accessed via individual venue sites. The code for the Simmons Bank Arena presale is ICON.

A Citibank cardholder presale will be available at the same time for select dates, which can be accessed with the code 412800 and a valid Citibank credit or debit card.

General tickets will be available on February 23, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. MST. Ticket prices have not been announced as of the writing of this website. Tickets can be purchased from the official website of the singer or via Ticketmaster or Live Nation.

James Taylor 2024 tour: Dates and venues

James Taylor will celebrate his 50 years of performing at the Tanglewood in Lennox, Massachusetts, as part of the upcoming tour with a performance at the prestigious summer live music season, which will also feature performances by the Boston Orchestra Symphony as well as Hilary Hahn, Keith Lockhart, and more.

Expand Tweet

The full list of dates and venues for the James Taylor 2024 tour is given below:

May 4, 2024 – Honolulu, Hawaii at Neal S. Blaisdell Arena

May 5, 2024 – Kahului, Hawaii at Maui Arts and Cultural Center

May 29, 2024 – Los Angeles, California at Hollywood Bowl

May 31, 2024 – Salt Lake City, Utah at Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre

June 2, 2024 – Morrison, Colorado at Red Rocks Amphitheatre

June 3, 2024 – Morrison, Colorado at Red Rocks Amphitheatre

June 5, 2024 – Kansas City, Missouri at Starlight Theatre

June 6, 2024 – St. Louis, Missouri at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

June 11, 2024 – Noblesville, Indiana at Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center

June 14, 2024 – Little Rock, Arkansas at Simmons Bank Arena North

June 23, 2024 – Clarkston, Michigan at Pine Knob Music Theatre

June 25, 2024 – Buffalo, New York at Darien Lake Amphitheater

June 26, 2024 – Syracuse, New York at Empower Federal Credit Union Amphitheater

June 30, 2024 – Bangor, Maine at Maine Savings Amphitheater

July 1, 2024 – Gilford, New Hampshire at Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

July 3, 2024 – Lenox, Massachusetts at Koussevitzky Music Shed

July 4, 2024 – Lenox, Massachusetts at Koussevitzky Music Shed

August 30, 2024 – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania at TD Pavilion at the Mann

August 31, 2024 – Wantagh, New York at Jones Beach Theater

September 2, 2024 – Saratoga Springs, New York at Saratoga Performing Arts Center in

September 4, 2024 – Bridgeport, Connecticut at Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater

September 5, 2024 – Bridgeport, Connecticut at Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater

September 7, 2024 – Burgettstown, Pennsylvania at The Pavilion at Star Lake

September 9, 2024 – Boston, Massachusetts at MGM Music Hall

September 10, 2024 – Boston, Massachusetts at MGM Music Hall

September 12, 2024 – Vienna, Virginia at Filene Center at Wolf Trap

September 14, 2024 – Vienna, Virginia at Filene Center at Wolf Trap

September 15, 2024 – Vienna, Virginia at Filene Center at Wolf Trap

James Taylor is best known for his first compilation album, Greatest Hits, which was released on November 1, 1976, and peaked at number 15 on the Billboard 200 album chart.

Say goodbye to a fan-favorite show HERE