James Taylor Australian tour 2024: Presale, tickets, dates, venues, & more

James Taylor's Australian tour 2024 is scheduled to be held from April 12, 2024, to May 1, 2024, in venues across Australia and New Zealand. The singer will be accompanied by his All-Star Band, which includes vocalists Kate Markowitz, Dorian Holley, and Henry Taylor, fiddler Andrea Zonn, pianist Larry Goldings, and Walt Fowler on keyboards, among others.

The singer announced the new tour, which will feature performances in cities such as Perth, Adelaide, Auckland, and Wellington, among others, via a post on his official Instagram page on December 3, 2023:

Presale for the tour will be available from December 6, 2023, at 09:00 am AEDT. The presale can be accessed by registering for the singer's official fan club through the link on the singer's socials or official website.

General tickets for the tour will be available starting December 8, 2023, at 09:00 am AEDT. Ticket prices have not been announced as of yet. Tickets can be purchased via Ticketmaster or the aforementioned official website of the singer.

James Taylor Australian Tour 2024 dates

James Taylor is set to perform across Australia and New Zealand as part of his official 2024 tour, and the singer is bringing his All-Star Band with him for the entirety of it.

The All-Star Band is the backing band of the singer and consists of the following musicians, given below alongside their roles:

Kate Markowitz(vocalist)

Dorian Holley(vocalist)

Henry Taylor(vocalist

Andrea Zonn (Fiddler)

Larry Goldings (pianist)

Lou Marini (horn player)

Walt Fowler (keyboardist)

Michael Landau (guitarist)

Jimmy Johnson (Bassist0

Steve Gadd on (Drums)

The complete list of dates and venues for the James Taylor Australian Tour 2024 is given below:

April 12, 2024 – Perth, Australia, at Kings Park & Botanic Garden

April 16, 2024 – Melbourne, Australia at Margaret Court Arena

April 19, 2024 – Adelaide, Australia at Adelaide Entertainment Centre

April 21, 2024 – Mount Cotton, Australia, at Sirromet Wines

April 23, 2024 – Sydney, Australia, at Aware Super Theater

April 27, 2024 – Hunter Valley, Australia, at Bimbadgen

April 28, 2024 – Bowal, Australia, at Centennial Vineyards

April 30, 2024 – Auckland, New Zealand at Spark Arena

May 1, 2024 – Wellington, New Zealand at TSB Arena

A brief overview of James Taylor's music career

James Taylor had his first major chart breakthrough with his second studio album, Sweet Baby James, released on February 1, 1970. The multi-platinum certified album peaked at number 3 on the Billboard 200 and Canadian album charts, respectively.

The singer released his second studio album, Mud Slide Slim and the Blue Horizon, on March 16, 1971. The multi-platinum certified album peaked at number 2 on the Billboard 200 album chart.

The singer's subsequent major success was his eighth studio album, JT, released on June 22, 1977. The multi-platinum certified album peaked at number 2 on the Canadian album chart.

James Taylor achieved critical acclaim with his fourteenth studio album, Hourglass, released on May 20, 1997. The platinum-certified album peaked at number 9 on the Billboard 200 album chart. The album also won the Best Pop Album award at the 1998 Grammy Awards.

The singer had his last major album success with his 2020 album, American Standard, which was released on February 28, 2020. The album was a chart-topper on the Canadian album chart and won the Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album award at the 2021 Grammy Awards.