Jamie Foxx Health Update: Actor plans his return to comedy, says 'I got some jokes'

After a health scare that put a pause on his career last year, comedian Jamie Foxx took to Instagram to announce his plans to return to the stage saying,

"I got some jokes, and a story to tell...."

The singer and actor was hospitalized due to an undisclosed "medical complication" back in April 2023, causing grave concern among the public. Since then, Foxx has been on the road to recovery, with his career taking a backseat.

However, it seems Foxx is eager to jump back into action and entertain people once again as he posted a short clip from his 2002 HBO special, I Might Need Security.

What did Jamie Foxx post on Instagram?

The Django Unchained star posted an old, funny video on his Instagram account in which he is seen impersonating the late singer Prince while performing the theme song of the ABC sitcom The Brady Bunch.

After joining the cast of the sketch comedy series In Living Color, Foxx went on to create his own sitcom, The Jamie Foxx Show, in 1996 which eventually launched his acting career. Since then, Foxx has been nominated for two Acamdey awards and has won one as Best Actor for his role in Ray.

Foxx accompanied the video with the caption:

"PRINCE singing the Brady Bunch theme song was a moment… I’m planning on bringing more moments… Going to get on somebody’s stage somewhere near you. I got some jokes, and a story to tell…. #backonmyfunnyshit"

This marks Foxx's first announcement since his time away from public hinting at his potential return to comedy.

What happened to Jamie Foxx?

Jamie Foxx at the CAA Awards (Image via Getty)

Last year, Jamie Foxx was rushed to a hospital in Atlanta after a mysterious medical emergency, causing family and fans to panic. Although the medical condition was never disclosed, TMZ reported that the actor went through physical rehabilitation following his health scare.

On December, 2023, Foxx made an appearance at the Critics Choice Association Awards to accept the CCA Vanguard Award - his first public appearance since his illness. During his acceptance speech, he disclosed:

"I’ve been through something, I’ve been through some things. You know it’s crazy, I couldn’t do that six months ago. I couldn’t actually walk."

However, it seems the actor's health has greatly recovered as he was recently seen on the set of his new movie, titled Back In Action, alongside Bad Education star Cameron Diaz. The movie was on hiatus due to Foxx's condition but resumed filming in January.

With his instagram post, Jamie Foxx has made it clear that he is planning a comeback. Although no official announcement has been made, it seems Foxx is back on track and ready to entertain his fans.