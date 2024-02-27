Jared Woodin yet to meet his daughter, Below Deck reveals

In the February 26 episode of Below Deck season 11, Bosun Jared Woodin gave viewers an unexpected glimpse into his personal life when he disclosed that he has a daughter living in Alaska whom he has never met. The 35-year-old Woodin is an industry veteran with a decade of yachting experience.

Woodin revealed that the news of his daughter's birth came as a complete shock to him at first. He also acknowledged that he handled the circumstance incorrectly since he was unprepared and overwhelmed by the revelation of this daughter's life-changing existence.

Now, after years spent months at sea busy with the demands of luxury yachting, Woodin expressed deep regret over his failure to foster a real relationship and connection with his child in Alaska. Though he has attempted to take responsibility and correct his absence, the geographical divides and nonstop pace of his career have made it incredibly difficult to bridge the gap.

Below Deck's Jared Woodin opens up about long-distance fatherhood

In the Below Deck season 11 episode 4, crew member Jared Woodin discussed his personal life with Chief Stew Fraser Olender. He mentioned having a 3-year-old daughter who lives with her mother in Alaska, far from where he works on yachts around the world.

The 35-year-old explained that he makes consistent efforts to connect with his daughter through scheduled phone calls, despite the logistical challenges of his irregular work schedule and limited communication access while at sea. He strives to uphold this routine of maintaining contact to preserve their relationship across the geographical divide.

Reflecting on his mistake, Woodin stated,

"I haven't met my daughter yet because, at the time that I found out she was pregnant, it was a shell shock to me, I wasn't ready for it…I didn't handle it properly, and I'm trying like hell to correct that."

The nature of Jared Woodin's work on Below Deck also introduces significant obstacles to maintaining a stable line of communication with his daughter.

“Like, I want her to get to know me. I want to get to know her…But, it's hard to sew back a wound without leaving a scar behind", said Woodin.

Woodin highlighted specific instances where the lack of cellular service in certain areas prevented him from making scheduled calls to his daughter, exacerbating the challenge of building a consistent relationship from a distance.

These moments of missed connection not only underscore the physical distance between Woodin and his daughter but also the emotional distance that he strives to bridge with each phone call. His exact words were,

“I'm on a set schedule to talk to my daughter, and not being able to talk because of the lack of cellular service here [in Grenada] really put me in a difficult way…My fear is that, if I don't maintain this schedule, she'll just cut me off."

Jared Woodin mentioned having various jobs before becoming a Below Deck member over 10 years ago. He developed carpentry skills which he still pursues as a hobby.

Below Deck star conveyed being drawn to join the maritime industry out of a desire for adventure. He balances his continuing passion for his current position with upholding fatherly responsibilities at a geographical remove.

The revelation of his daughter's existence came after a relationship that ended in separation, with his ex-girlfriend moving to Alaska and out of Woodin's life until the discovery of their child.

Jared Woodin's story, as revealed in Below Deck season 11, offers a glimpse into the personal sacrifices and challenges faced by those in the yachting industry.