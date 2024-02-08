What does Jared Woodin from season 11 of Below Deck do for a living?

The Below Deck season 11 premiere gave an insight into its cast, which comprised mostly new members, like bosun Jared Woodin, along with a few familiar ones. The first episode brought back the familiar faces of deckhand Ben Willoughby and Chief Steward Fraser Oldender, alongside chef Anthony, stews Cat, Xandi, and Barbie, and deckhands Kyle and Marie.

Fans were surprised to see Captain Lee Rosbach being replaced, who had been with the show since its inception in July 2013. Captain Kerry has taken charge in the new season, and he was first seen on Below Deck Adventurer.

The premiere episode that aired on Bravo on February 5 at 9 pm, titled New Capt, New Rules, introduced the new stars of the show to viewers, and, at the same time, piqued fans' interest about the whereabouts of the new additions. Viewers were especially keen to learn more about Jared Woodin, who committed a blunder on the very first sail.

Before coming to Below Deck, Jared reportedly worked in the yachting industry for years and was a carpenter, as shared by him in the first episode.

Below Deck's Jared Woodin's age, job, family, and more

Viewers have found Jared Woodin to be more mature than the rest of the crew on Below Deck season 11. While his exact age isn't officially confirmed, Screenrant reports him to be 35 years old, which explains his long experience in the field.

His current job is working as a bosun on St. David, a 197-foot-long yacht, but it is not his first time helping out on a superyacht. Woodin reportedly has years of experience sailing, and he was also a carpenter in the past, as the premiere episode revealed. The bosun is apparently still very much in touch with his art, as reported by The Cinemaholic.

While not much is known about Jared Woodin's family, he is often seen posting pictures of his parents on Instagram. He is also a father to his young daughter Alaska, who is three years old, as revealed in episode one.

In the premiere episode, Jared also shared that he FaceTimes his daughter twice a week, which makes for the best moments of his week. He also admitted to having to sacrifice a lot for his job but thinks it will set an example for his daughter.

Jared Woodin's blunder in the premiere episode of Below Deck season 11

Ben's miscommunication, coupled with Jared Woodin's blunder, resulted in the duo's close brush with danger. When Captain Kerry asked Ben to down one spot of anchor, he forgot to convey it to Jared. Jared, without confirming it with him, or the captain, decided to lower two and a half spots of anchor in the water. Upon finding out about the debacle, Kerry said:

"If I haven’t [told you how much chain to put out], you need to ask me. Let’s start pulling up some chain. There’s too much chain out."

Talking about the dangers of Jared's blunder, the Captain explained,

“I’m worried we just dumped everything on top of the anchor.” That could cause a problem if the anchor gets caught in the chain … the boat moves back, it can dislodge the anchor. You drag that anchor, you hit the rocks, someone’ll get hurt. Thankfully, you can correct it … [But] it makes us look like amateur hour.”

Ben too wasn't too happy with Jared's execution and was seen ranting to Kyle about how he was supposed to do the anchor but Jared went ahead with it without confirming. He later came around to giving Jared the benefit of the doubt, that it was indeed the nerves that took over him on his first day.

New episodes of Below Deck season 11 air on Bravo every Monday at 9 pm ET.

