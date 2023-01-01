Jason Manford Tour 2023: Tickets, venues, dates, and more

Actor and stand-up comedian Jason Manford has announced a tour scheduled for the new year. The tour will kick off on March 6 in Amsterdam and will conclude on May 9, 2023. Jason Manford will also make six stops at the Melbourne Athenaeum Theatre One in Melbourne, Australia. Additionally, he will perform at shows in Denmark and New Zealand as well.

Tickets for the Jason Manford tour will be available via the artist’s website or through Ticketmaster.

Speaking about hitting the road, Jason Manford, in a statement to The Coventry Special, said:

“Some of you might think I’ve had a career change, what with all the opera and musical theatre I’ve been doing lately. Not a chance. I’m excited to be getting back to what I really love the most – stand-up!”

Jason Manford has been part of various comedy tours and his musicals include The Producers, Sweeney Todd, and Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, among others.

Mar 06, 2023 -- Amsterdam De Meervaart -- Amsterdam, Netherlands

Mar 08, 2023 -- Copenhagen Bremen Teater -- Copenhagen -- Denmark

Apr 18, 2023 -- Melbourne Athenaeum Theatre One -- Melbourne -- VIC, Australia

Apr 19, 2023 -- Melbourne Athenaeum Theatre One -- Melbourne -- VIC, Australia

Apr 20, 2023 -- Melbourne Athenaeum Theatre One -- Melbourne -- VIC, Australia

Apr 21, 2023 -- Melbourne Athenaeum Theatre One -- Melbourne -- VIC, Australia

Apr 22, 2023 -- Melbourne Athenaeum Theatre One -- Melbourne -- VIC, Australia

Apr 23, 2023 -- Melbourne Athenaeum Theatre One -- Melbourne -- VIC, Australia

Apr 26, 2023 -- Enmore Theatre -- Sydney

Apr 29, 2023 -- Regal Theatre -- Perth

May 2, 2023 -- Powerhouse -- Brisbane

May 9, 2023 -- Shed-6 -- Wellington -- New Zealand

Jason Manford is also a radio and television presenter

Apart from stand-up comedy and acting, Manford also works as a radio and television presenter. According to his website, he started his career in 1999 when he was working at the Buzz Comedy Club in Chorlton, Manchester. Manford, who was 17 at the time, reportedly filled in for a performer who did not arrive for an evening set.

The comedian rose to popularity as a team captain on Channe 4’s 8 Out of 10 Cats in 2007 and is known for his popular stand-up sets including Live at the Apollo on BBC One, Michael McIntyre’s Comedy Roadshow on BBC One, and The Royal Variety Performance on ITV 1.

Speaking to We Love Coventry, Manford described his shows as “essentially moaning about everyday life, but with punchlines You can’t give it up!”

He further added, noting:

“People who haven’t done stand-up focus on the negatives – ‘what’s it like to die on stage?’ I always say, ‘It’s horrendous, the worst feeling in the world’. But the lows are so low because the highs are so high.”

Manford has also hosted and featured in various reality comedy competitions including Show Me The Funny, QI, Unbeatable, Sunday Night at the Palladium, The Oliver Awards, and The Masked Singer, among others.

Earlier in November 2022, Jason released a charity single Assembly Bangers on the Westway Red Label and joined the panel of judges on Britain Get Singing in December.

