Jason Mraz Tour 2022 tickets: Where to buy, dates, price, and more

American singer-songwriter Jason Mraz has announced his Lalalalivesongs Summer Tour in collaboration with the band Raining Jane. The I’m Yours singer will trek across 2 countries and has 23 upcoming concerts for July. His upcoming tour is in support of his most recent album, Lalalalovesongs. The tour will start in the artist’s hometown of San Diego on July 2 and will conclude on August 6 in Bridgeport.

Tickets will go on sale starting March 25 at 10.00 am and will be available on Ticketmaster and the singer's official website.

The artist noted on his Instagram account,

“I lalalalove performing live – especially with my friends, the fantastic foursome that is @raining_jane. This summer we’ll be sharing songs throughout my catalog as well as new songs from our upcoming album, currently in progress.”

Jason Mraz Tour 2022 dates

July 2, 2022 -- Humphreys Concerts By the Bay -- San Diego, CA^

July 3, 2022 -- Humphreys Concerts By the Bay | San Diego, CA^

July 5, 2022 -- Vina Robles Amphitheatre | Paso Robles, CA

July 8, 2022 -- Hayden Homes Amphitheater | Bend, OR^

July 9, 2022 -- Chateau Ste Michelle Winery | Woodinville, WA^

July 10, 2022 -- Chateau Ste Michelle Winery | Woodinville, WA^

July 13, 2022 -- Royal Theatre | Victoria, BC^

July 14, 2022 -- Queen Elizabeth Theatre | Vancouver, BC^

July 15, 2022 -- Kelowna Community Theatre | Kelowna, BC^

July 16, 2022 -- Jack Singer Concert Hall at Arts Commons | Calgary, AB^

July 18, 2022 -- Arden Theatre | St Albert, AB^

July 19, 2022 -- Esplanade Theatre | Medicine Hat, AB^

July 21, 2022 -- TCU Place | Saskatoon, SK^

July 22, 2022 -- Conexus Arts Centre | Regina, SK^

July 23, 2022 -- Burton Cummings Theatre | Winnipeg, MB^

July 27, 2022 -- Massey Hall | Toronto, ON^

August 5, 2022 -- The Rooftop at Pier 17 | New York, NY

August 6, 2022 -- Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater | Bridgeport, CT

Venues marked with ^ will feature Raining Jane.

More about Jason Mraz

Jason Mraz is set to release more songs later this year. In late 2020, Jason Mraz released a new reggae album, Look for the Good, whose sales, mechanical royalties, and other profits were redirected to Black Lives Matter and other organizations.

This year will mark the 20th anniversary of his debut album, Waiting for My Rocket to Come. The artist has won several awards, including two Grammy awards in 2010 for Make it Mine and Lucky for Best Male Pop Vocal Performance and Best Pop Collaboration with Vocals categories respectively.

The artist's fifth studio album, Yes!, was released on July 15, and was recorded with Raining Jane, the all-female folk rock band. The band had co-written A Beautiful Mess for Mraz's 2008 album We Sing. We Dance. We Steal Things.

