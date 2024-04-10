Jay Leno granted conservatorship of wife Mavis Leno's estate after her dementia diagnosis

At a Los Angeles court hearing on Tuesday, April 9, Jay Leno was granted conservatorship of his wife Mavis Leno's estate due to her dementia diagnosis. Court documents noted that Mevis Leno was not able to manage her financial affairs and could be susceptible to undue influence. The court declared that conservatorship was the "least restrictive alternative" for Mavis' protection.

Ronald E. Ostrin, the court-appointed attorney for Mavis Leno, noted in documents filed in March that Mavis sometimes did not even recognize her own husband. Earlier in January 2024, former Tonight Show host Jay Leno filed for conservatorship of his wife Mavis Leno, stating that she was diagnosed with advanced dementia.

Leno had filed for conservatorship in January (Image via Getty Images)

Judge declares Jay Leno fit to be the conservator of Mavis Leno's estate

On Tuesday, Jay Leno was granted conservatorship of his wife Mavis Leno, who was diagnosed with dementia, during a Los Angeles County Superior Court hearing. Judge Brenda J. Penny stated that Jay Leno was fit to be Mavis' conservator, and Mavis' lawyer informed that she agreed to the conservatorship.

The judge agreed that Mavis was in very good care with Leno, in the "least restrictive environment". Judge Brenda J. Penny told Leno that everything he was doing was right:

"I totally understand this is a difficult period."

The court order read:

"The court finds from clear and convincing evidence that a conservatorship of the estate is necessary and appropriate in that (Mavis Leno) is unable to care for her financial affairs and is subject to undue influence,"

It further added:

"The conservatorship is the least restrictive alternative needed for the protection of (Mavis)."

Leno and Mavis have been married for over 43 years (Image via Getty Images)

Jay Leno applied for conservatorship of Mavis Leno's estate back in January. Court documents revealed that Mavis was diagnosed with "advanced dementia". The documents detailed that Leno wanted to ensure that his wife's estate plan was correctly executed, as she lacked the capacity to do so herself.

The doctor's capacity declaration from Mavis' physician, detailed in Leno's filing that she was suffering from "dementia, major neurocognitive disorder". The filing further stated that Mavis had allegedly been steadily losing her capacity and adjustment to space and time for a few years.

Back in March, Ronald E. Ostrin, Mavis' court-appointed attorney, filed documents detailing the extent of Mavis' current condition. In the documents, Mavis' neurologist, Dr. Hart Cohen, diagnosed her with advanced dementia.

Cohen even stated that, at times, Mavis did not know Jay Leno or her date of birth. She also had plenty of disorientation and often ruminated about her parents who are both no longer alive. Her mother passed away 20 years ago. Ostrin had conducted an interview with Mavis the month prior.

Despite her current condition, Ostrin detailed that Mavis showed "great faith and confidence" in her husband Jay Leno. Ostrin's filing also stated that Dr. Hart Cohen thought Leno loved his wife very much and treated her "like gold". Ostrin deemed conservatorship a necessity and gave his approval for the order. Leno detailed that he was in the process of analyzing Mavis' will and planning her estate.

Jay Leno got married to Mavis Leno back in 1980, making their marriage a bond that has stood strong for 43 years and counting. While Leno was constantly in the headlines as the host of The Tonight Show from 1992 to 2009 and from 2010 to 2014, Mavis, who kept a comparatively low profile, was a prominent philanthropist.