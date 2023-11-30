Who is Jennifer Little? Donald Trump's attorney issued warning over failure to comply in classified documents scandal

On Wednesday, November 29, an ABC News report revealed that Jennifer Little, an attorney who works for Donald Trump had allegedly told special counsel Jack Smith, in a discussion overseen by a grand jury, that she had warned the former president about the repercussions of failing to comply with last year's subpoena.

The discussion took place earlier this year. Little revealed that she had told Trump that it would be a crime if he failed to comply with the Justice Department's subpoena about the classified documents at the Mar-a-Lago estate, despite swearing he would.

Little currently represents Trump in the Fulton County, Georgia, case, where his role in trying to overturn the state's 2020 election results is being investigated.

Jennifer Little (Image via JLL)

Jennifer Little went viral in 2012 for a DUI arrest

Jennifer Little is a former DeKalb County, Georgia, felony prosecutor who held the position for eight years, persecuting thousands of cases. She is now a private practitioner, serving high-profile clients like Donald Trump throughout the United States.

According to the official Jennifer Little Law website, she has two decades of experience in prosecuting and defending criminal as well as civil cases.

Jennifer Little has allegedly handled many high-profile cases (Image via JLL)

Little is quoted as representing clients in "sensitive, high-stakes matters." Her areas of expertise lie in government and internal investigations, general criminal defense, injury to persons and businesses, s*xual misconduct, and white-collar cases. The official website proudly proclaims:

"Since 2019, James Magazine named Ms. Little to their “Most Influential Politically-Connected Attorney’s” list each year."

She received the Attorney of the Year award from the DeKalb District Attorney’s Office in 2010. The Norfolk, Virginia, native is a graduate of East Carolina University and the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill School of Law. She is also the youngest president ever elected of the DeKalb Bar Association.

Jennifer Little had also run into some legal trouble of her own when she was arrested in 2012 for driving under the influence. It was a big thing at that time, as Little was then handling the high-profile Andrea Sneiderman case. A picture of her crying was pasted alongside every report of the incident in 2012.

ABC News reported that Donald Trump had hired Little back in March 2021, a few months after leaving office and the launch of the Georgia election-related probe. She is currently helping the former president with the conspiracy and racketeering charges indicted against Trump and 18 others due to their alleged involvement in trying to overturn the 2020 election results in Georgia.

Jennifer Little allegedly warned Donald Trump

As pointed out by ABC News, Jennifer Little, however, has also tried helping Donald Trump in other cases. The National Archives pressed Trump to return classified documents after he left office. Trump complied in 2022, returning 200 classified documents.

The National Archives then referred the case to the Justice Department, which then opened up an investigation into Trump's handling of classified material before issuing a subpoena with the belief that the president had more classified material in his possession.

Under the guidance of Little, Trump hired attorney Evan Corcoran to deal with the case. According to the ABC News report, Jennifer Little told special counsel Jack Smith's team in a grand jury-overseen discussion that she and Corcoran had met Trump at Mar-a-Lago on May 23, 2022, around two weeks after the subpoena.

Little allegedly told investigators that she had tried to convince Trump that, unlike the National Archive situation, a failure to comply with the Justice Department subpoena had "legal ramifications."

Little further recalled that she told Trump there wouldn't be any legal troubles if the department was allowed a thorough search of the estate, leading to the finding of classified documents, if any.

The trouble lay in the fact that the Justice Department subpoena required "signed certification swearing full compliance." Sources quoted what she allegedly told the investigators to ABC News. She allegedly told Trump:

"Once this is signed -- if anything else is located -- it's going to be a crime."

She allegedly told investigators that Trump received her message and allegedly replied with:

"OK, I get it."

ABC News had previously reported in September that Evan Corcoran had also testified to investigators that he had also tried telling Donald Trump the repercussions of not complying with the subpoena, including an FBI raid of the Mar-a-Lago.

Corcoran's notes were also used in the eventual indictment against Trump. He noted that Trump allegedly asked him what would happen if they did not "play ball" with the department and told them they did not have anything.

Little alleged that she did recall such a comment, but Trump did ask what would happen if it would be better for the department to find the documents.

Jennifer Little once again allegedly reiterated that compliance with the subpoena was all that mattered, especially if he was going to swear compliance. It was also agreed during the meeting that Corcoran would search Mar-a-Lago in a few days for any classified documents.

Corcoran allegedly found 38 classified documents in the storage area and handed them over to the FBI, who found 102 additional documents three months later in a search of the property. It is alleged that Mar-a-Lago staffers and co-defendants in the case, Walt Nauta and Carlos De Oliveira, had moved "dozens of boxes" from the storage area under Trump's orders before Corcoran's search.

ABC News alleged that Jennifer Little's testimony may have been used by Jack Smith in his June 9 indictment against Trump, accusing the former president of violating the law with knowledge of the repercussions. Trump was accused of refusing to comply with the subpoena by hiding over 100 classified documents from his legal team and FBI, along with having the former state otherwise.