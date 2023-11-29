What is an OVI charge? Meaning explored as meteorologist Hollie Strano arrested over Summit County crash 

WKYC meteorologist Hollie Strano was arrested and charged after being found driving under the influence on Thanksgiving night in Summit County, Ohio.

The television personality is scheduled to appear for an arraignment on Thursday at the Cuyahoga Falls Mayor’s Court. According to the Scene, the journalist has been absent from the air throughout the week.

WKYC reported that the Cuyahoga Falls police were alerted of a possible intoxicated driver on the road, discovering Hollie Strano’s SUV. Law enforcement revealed that Strano was unable to maintain her lane as she drove over 70 miles per hour in a 35 mph zone.

The news outlet reported that her car went off road and crashed as she was Akron-bound. When the police made contact with Strano, she reportedly smelled of alcohol. It was also reported that she had a blood alcohol level of 0.244%, which is three times more than the legal limit of 0.08%.

According to the Scene, Strano’s car crash caused “rushing water and mud to fill most of the parking lot” overnight at the Townpath Tennis Center. Workers diligently cleaned the slush in time for the center’s 43rd annual Thanksgiving Tournament.

When she was taken to the Cuyahoga Falls Police Department, she was arrested and charged with an OVI.

Hollie Strano’s charges explained as WKYC Studios releases statement following the scandal

Once caught by the police, the 50-year-old was asked to take a sobriety and breath test. She was arrested after it was found that she had a 0.244 Blood Alcohol Content level. According to WKYC, she was:

“charged with OVI, having a high BAC, and driving in marked lanes or continuous lines of traffic.”

For those uninitiated, an OVI refers to Operating a Vehicle while Impaired. The broad category, introduced by the Ohio State Legislature, includes impairment caused by alcohol intoxication, illegal drugs, prescription drugs or over-the-counter-drugs.

A driver can be charged with an OVI if their BAC levels are over 0.08, urine alcohol concentration is over 0.11, plasma alcohol concentration is over 0.096, marijuana blood concentration is 2 nanograms per millilitre or if marijuana urine concentration is 10 nanograms per millilitre.

Conviction for an OVI can be severe, especially if the alcohol content in the driver is at a high level. The highest penalty is of one year of jail time, a license suspension up to 12 years and a fine of $2,750.

As news of Hollie Strano’s arrest made headlines, Micki Byrnes, the general manager of WKYNC, released a statement:

“This is a personnel matter, and we are not going to comment at this time.”

News outlets also reported that Strano was seen by paramedics and declined treatment at a local hospital after being caught by the police. The meteorologist has not publicly addressed the incident yet.

Who is Hollie Strano?

Hollie Strano is the morning meteorologist and anchor of WKYC’s 3GO channel. She also appears on the Today show, which airs on the channel as well. The television personality also hosts Live of Lakeside.

According to WYKC Studios, she was a student at John Carroll University, where she attained a degree in communications. She got her meteorology degree from the Mississippi State University.

Hollie Strano has received several accolades, including the Open Door Award for Achievement in Advocacy by the Nord Center and the Helping Hands Award by the ADAMHS Board among others.