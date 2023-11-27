What happened to Erick Adame? Emmy-nominated weatherman details mental health struggles post webcam scandal

In September of last year, Emmy-nominated weatherman Erick Adame was fired from his position at Spectrum News NY1 after pictures of him performing s*xual acts on an adult streaming website were sent to his employer, mother, and boyfriend. Since his firing, the nearly 15-year weather veteran could not find similar work and runs a subscription-based website, Weather with Erick.

On Friday, November 24, the former weatherman took to social media to post a sad statement about the state of his life since the firing, which he revealed had taken a mental as well as financial toll on him. Adame said that he was taking a break from social media, and his X (formerly known as Twitter) account was quickly disabled.

"It was absurd of me to think I could keep this private": Erick Adame

Emmy-nominated weatherman Erick Adame was a local celebrity who enjoyed a good life working as a meteorologist and appearing on Mornings on 1 for Spectrum News NY1. However, his world fell apart in September 2022 when a few leaked pictures of him taken from an adult streaming site were sent to his employer, mother, and boyfriend.

Pictures of him live streaming s*x acts were taken from an adult website, sans his permission, and sent to his employer. Audio footage obtained by The Desk showed Erick Adame revealing his address, workplace, and even his telephone number. There was even a stream in which he wrote NY1 on his chest at the request of his viewers. In a December 2021 stream, he was seen pleasuring himself and saying,

"I think it’d be hot if my boss saw me,"

"I would love my boss to f**k me on camera,"

In an apology statement issued on social media after his firing, Erick Adame confirmed that he had secretly appeared on an adult cam website, where he carried out his "compulsive behaviors" despite being viewed by millions on the news for five days in a week. He carried out consensual s*x acts for men on the site.

"It was absurd of me to think I could keep this private."

He apologized to his employers, co-workers, family, friends, and viewers if he caused them any "embarrassment or humiliation." He stated he was getting the professional help needed to make "appropriate decisions." Although he acknowledged that he had "certain responsibilities" as a public figure, he did not apologize for being "openly gay" or "s*x-positive."

Erick Adame's post-NY1 struggles

After his 2022 firing, Erick Adame opened up a subscription-based weather platform named Weather with Erick in September of this year, where subscribers received Erick Adame weather forecasts emailed to them directly for a $5/month subscription fee.

In an interview with Advocate Channel last month, Adame revealed that being a meteorologist has been his dream since childhood. He said the scandal had deeply affected his career as it was the "elephant in the room" in every interview. He revealed,

"It's been tough. I haven't landed a job yet but, I've had some really great conversations and they've been in the most surprising places; Several stations in the deep south,"

"That gives me hope that the right position is going to come along and someone's gonna give me that second chance that I've been asking for."

He stated that he "loved" his job "so much" and the people that he worked with, who he called his "work family." Despite a year going by, he got emotional when talking about his firing. He revealed that the "crappiest" part of the situation was "not being able to say goodbye" to his co-workers. However, he also said he received tremendous support from his co-workers, mother, family, and boyfriend.

On Friday, November 24, Adame took to social media to announce that he was taking a break from social media. He released a statement recalling the incident that happened last year and the toll it had on him. He also released an Instagram story showing a user sending him uncomfortable messages. He revealed he could not "find similar work" off or on camera.

"The toll this has taken on me mentally and financially is hard to even begin to describe,"

He confirmed that his weather service would continue.

"I’m hoping my time away will leave space to focus on mental health and hopefully get working again. Thanks to everyone who has been so supportive during this very difficult time."

A few moments after the statement was posted, the 40-year-old meteorologist deleted his X account. However, his Instagram and Facebook are still up, albeit not posting since the statement.