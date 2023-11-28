What did Jason Middleton do? Charges explored as Riverhead correctional facility officer arrested for exploiting an inmate

On November 24, 2023, 35-year-old Riverhead correctional facility officer Jason Middleton was apprehended for reportedly exploiting an inmate by allegedly threatening repercussions if the inmate did not comply.

The alleged crime took place between April 26, 2023, and September 29, 2023, when Jason was assigned to guard the inmates at the correctional facility.

The Riverhead correctional facility officer from Central Islip, New York, was charged with a third-degree criminal s*xual act and official misconduct.

Riverhead correctional facility officer utilized a blind spot on security cameras for the alleged assault

A press release by the Suffolk County District Attorney's Office stated that, between April 26, 2023, and September 29, 2023, Jason Middleton reportedly escorted an inmate into a utility walkway between jail cells that he knew to be a blind spot to ensure not being caught on the footage of security cameras.

Riverhead correctional facility officer allegedly threatened the inmate. (Image via Twitter/@tlthe5th)

The Suffolk County District Attorney's Office reported that, after taking the inmate to the walkway, the Riverhead correctional facility officer allegedly closed the door and ordered the inmate to perform oral s*x, and the inmate complied. The press release read:

Prior to committing the alleged assault, Middleton reportedly threatened that, if the inmate did not obey his orders, he would plant contraband in the inmate's cell, which, if found, would lead to additional charges being filed against the victim.

In the press release, Suffolk County Sheriff Errol D. Toulon, Jr. said:

"I am shocked and disgusted by the acts of this Correction Officer and this is something we have absolutely no tolerance for. Make no mistake, this is no reflection of the men and women of the Suffolk County Sheriff's Office who work hard day after day and take their oath of duty seriously."

According to the press release by the Suffolk County District Attorney's Office, the case was investigated by Senior Investigator Reinhardt Andersen and Assistant Special Investigator Brian Wood of the District Attorney's Public Corruption Squad, along with members of the Suffolk County Sheriff's Office of Professional Standards.

Riverhead correctional facility officer allegedly committed the crime while being assigned to guard the inmates at the correctional facility. (Image via Twitter/@wendyp4545)

Deputy Bureau Chief Laura de Oliveira and Bureau Chief Kevin Ward of the Public Corruption Bureau are in charge of the prosecution of the case against the Riverhead correctional facility officer.

The charges against Riverhead correctional facility officer are non-bailable under New York State law

The Suffolk County District Attorney's Office's press release mentioned that, on November 24, 2023, Jason Middleton was apprehended by members of the District Attorney's Public Corruption Squad, and his arraignment was scheduled for the following day in Southampton Town Justice Court.

In the press release, the Suffolk County District Attorney, Raymond A. Tierney said,

"This defendant is alleged to have violated his oath and preyed upon an individual whom he was sworn to protect. Hard-working corrections officers play an essential role in our criminal justice system and are entrusted with the care and safety of incarcerated individuals. My Office will not tolerate any abuse of that trust. I thank the Sheriff's Office for their assistance in this investigation."

The Suffolk County District Attorney's Office stated that Jason Middleton is likely to be placed on supervised release as the offences he is charged with are not bail eligible under current New York State law.