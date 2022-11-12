How old is Nikita Dragun? Age explored as Miami corrections facility denies claims of keeping YouTuber in men's jail

Transgender YouTuber and influencer Nikita Dragun was arrested after indecent behavior at a Miami hotel on November 5, 2022.

She was charged on the counts of felony battery, a misdemeanor for disorderly conduct, and a violation of a municipal ordinance, and detained with a bail bond set at $2000. Soon, a video of her conversation with Judge Mindy Glazer went viral, where she was seen asking if she needed to stay in the men's ward.

A police report was also found which showed that she was misgendered.

Nikita Dragun's treatment has enraged netizens, fans, and critics alike.

Dragun, who is a 26-year-old influencer, is currently released from jail. However, the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center, where she was held, is denying any claims of keeping her in men's jail.

Her situation was "disturbing and dangerous," Nikita Dragun's representative states, Miami-Dade denys claims

In a statement to USA Today, on Wednesday, November 9, 2022, Nikita Dragun's public relations representative, Jack Ketsoyan, said:

"The situation with Nikita, who is legally female, being placed in a men’s unit of a Florida jail is extremely disturbing and dangerous,"

Ketsoyan added that the Miami-Dade County Corrections Department's decision directly "violated their protocol." The protocol mandates that all transgender inmates have to be classified and "housed based on safety needs and gender identity."

However, Juan Diasgranados, a spokesperson for the correctional facility, denied the claims of Dragun being kept in the men's jail. He claimed that she was kept in a separate holding cell because of her "high profile status" and that she was escorted by an LGBTQ+ officer during her stay.

Juan continued to add that Dragun never made it "beyond the booking process" before being released. So, he added that she was never placed in the men's unit. He also said that all the inmates who undergo the intake process remain in an open seating area where the correctional staff is also present.

An alleged affidavit from the correctional facility also notes that Dragun "appears as a female but would like to be recognized as a male."

Nikita Dragun is a transgender YouTuber, make-up artist, global influencer, and beauty brand owner. She was born in Belgium but moved to the U.S.

Dragun started recording clips of herself sharing make-up tips on YouTube and Instagram. She gained a lot of followers when she started sharing her transitioning journey from male to female through make-up and surgeries.

In March 2022, she started her own beauty product line, Dragun Beauty. The products sold out within 12 hours of the launch.

Dragun has frequently spoken about being a trans woman. She also spoke of her journey as an Instagrammer and YouTuber, and how it took off when she started being honest about her transformation, stating:

“For about half a year, I wouldn’t tell anyone that I was transgender. Then, I started being honest and documented my journey. It was really out of frustration. I wanted to transition, and I had all these questions, and couldn’t find answers anywhere online."

Nikita Dragun's representative, Jack Ketsoyan of Full Scope Public Relations, said she was released from police custody and "is safe now." She is set to appear in court again on December 7, 2022.

This is not the first time transgender individuals have claimed mistreatment after being arrested by the Miami-Dade County. Earlier this year, three individuals filed a federal lawsuit for alleged abuse after getting arrested for participating in Black Lives Matter protests in 2020.

