Who is Mindy Glazer? Nikita Dragun’s judge who put influencer in jail claims she does not “make the rules"

Nikita Dragun, a transgender beauty influencer, was arrested on Monday, November 7, 2022 night and was released Wednesday after being placed in a men's jail in Florida. Dragun, 26, was arrested at the Goodtime Hotel in Miami Beach on charges of battery of an officer, misdemeanor battery, and disorderly conduct.

Dragun was arrested in Florida for disorderly conduct (image via Miami Dade Corrections and Rehabilitation)

Judge Mindy S. Glazer ordered Nikita Dragun to stay in the men's jail, despite requesting to be moved elsewhere. She said that she would not be able to accommodate the request and added, "I don't make the rules." The judge also admitted that the prison should have placed the transgender model in a separate area inside the unit for her safety.

Who was Nikita Dragun's judge?

Mindy Sue Glazer is a judge on the Florida 11th Circuit Court. Glazer was elected on September 5, 2000, and has been on tenure since then. She was re-elected for the position of judge of the 11th Circuit Court after the November 2018 general election was canceled, and will reside in that position until 2025.

Florida judge Mindy S. Glazer (image via J. Albert Diaz)

Glazer received her Bachelor's from the University of Miami in 1988 and went on to receive her Juris Doctor from St. Thomas University School of Law in 1991. She ran her own practice under the name 'Law Offices of Mindy S. Glazer' after receiving her J.D. until she was elected to office in 2001.

Glazer made news in 2015 when a video of her surfaced on social media showing an encounter she had with a burglary suspect in her court. She met Arthur Booth in court after he was charged with grand theft, burglary, fleeing, and resisting arrest.

During his bond meeting, Glazer asked him if he attended Nautilus Middle School, and recognized him as her former classmate. Booth also recognized her after a few seconds and broke down in tears. Glazer said of Booth:

"He was the best kid in middle school, I used to play football with him, all the kids looked up to him. And look what has happened. I’m so sorry to see you there."

Glazer ended the hearing by wishing him luck and hoping this setback would lead him into living a lawful life henceforth.

Once Booth was out of jail, Glazer went to meet him and wished him luck in taking care of his family and staying clean. Booth said that he got a second chance at life because he had a good judge and he has been incredibly grateful for it.

During Nikita Dragun's hearing, Judge Glazer was asked by the model if she could be placed in any other facility. To which Glazer replied saying she could not oblige to Nikita's request and said:

"Yeah, I don't make the rules up there, but they should be making a proper accommodation for you; you should be in a separate area."

Nikita Dragun was arrested after reports were made of a woman who was causing a disturbance and behaving in a disorderly fashion. This included walking around the pool area unclothed. Despite being warned about her behavior, Nikita Dragun allegedly didn't alter it and was even seen intentionally throwing water at a staff member.

Dragun has since been released from prison, according to a representative.

