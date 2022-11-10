"Heartbreaking and dangerous": Video of Nikita Dragun being forced to stay in men's unit in prison leaves fans livid

On Monday, November 7, 2022, Nikita Dragun was arrested in a Miami Hotel after allegedly walking around the pool naked. Days after her arrest, a video clip of the socialite asking the judge whether she should stay in the men's unit went viral.
Dragun was staying at the Goodtime Hotel when she caused the "disturbance." As per reports, Nikita was arrested on a felony allegation of violence against a police officer. The police also claimed that the hotel staff informed them that Nikita had thrown a bottle at an employee besides causing a commotion.
Nikita Dragun was taken to Miami-Dade County's Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center for "disorderly conduct."
Dragun was then charged with felony, battery on a police officer, and a misdemeanor for disorderly conduct.
Following her arrest, a TikTok video by the user, @potatothugginnn, showing the 26-year-old in a prison jumpsuit, went viral. In the video, she can be seen asking the judge:
"Can I ask one question? Do I have to stay in the men's unit still?"
The official responds by saying:
"Yeah, I don't make the rules up there but (its) proper accommodation for you."
Many took issue with the beauty influencer's treatment and were livid after the news began gaining traction.
"This is a violation of human rights and her safety," Nikita Dragun's treatment brings up the rights of trans people
Needless to say, the internet was horrified by Nikita Dragun's placement, with many calling it transphobic. It sparked debates online, especially on Twitter, about trans rights, with users pointing out that they don't condone the influencer's actions.
Her non-fans, too, lashed out about her treatment in the correctional facility, stating it was "horrifying beyond comprehension."
Who is Nikita Dragun?
Dragun is a transgender YouTuber, make-up artist, global influencer, and beauty brand owner. She was born in Belgium but moved to the U.S. Dragun started recording clips of herself sharing make-up tips on YouTube and Instagram and gained a lot of followers when she started sharing her transitioning journey from male to female through make-up and surgeries.
In March 2022, she started her own beauty product line, Dragun Beauty. The products sold out within 12 hours of the launch.
Dragun has frequently spoken about being a trans woman. In an interview with Forbes, she stated:
“I knew I was different and there were certain things that I couldn’t show or I’d be bullied or teased.”
She also spoke of her journey as an Instagrammer and YouTuber, and how it took off when she started being honest about her transformation, stating:
“For about half a year, I wouldn’t tell anyone that I was transgender. Then, I started being honest and documented my journey. It was really out of frustration. I wanted to transition, and I had all these questions, and couldn’t find answers anywhere online.”
Nikita Dragun's bail bond is set at $5000 and there are no confirmed reports as to whether she is out on bail.