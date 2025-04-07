Jay North net worth: Fortune explored as Dennis the Menace star passes away at 73

Jay North, known for Dennis the Menace and Zebra in the Kitchen, passed away on April 6, 2025, at 73, after a long battle with cancer. His representative confirmed the news to People. North, who also served in the US Navy, had an estimated net worth of $500,000, as per Celebrity Net Worth.

In addition, Jay North’s close friend Laurie Jacobson also shared a tribute post on Facebook with two black-and-white photos, revealing that his cancer battle started many years ago. The caption continued praising the Jericho star’s contributions in the acting world as it reads:

“As many of his fans know, he had a difficult journey in Hollywood and after…but he did not let it define his life. He had a heart as big as a mountain, loved his friends deeply. He called us frequently and ended every conversation with “I love you with all my heart.” And we loved him with all of ours.”

Although Jay North was active in the acting world for a long time, he decided to step back from the entertainment industry more than 20 years ago. He appeared at a fan convention in 2017, addressing how Hollywood seemingly ignored him despite becoming a popular face after being featured in Dennis the Menace. He opened up on what he was doing at the time and said:

“I was in the military. I worked in the health food industry for a number of years. For the past 20 years I’ve worked as a correctional officer for the Florida department of corrections.”

Jay North’s net worth: Career and other details explained

The Los Angeles, California native accumulated a huge fanbase over the years for his flawless acting skills. His acting debut dates back to the ‘50s when he was featured on a TV show, Cartoon Express with Engineer Bill.

As mentioned, Jay North was famous for his appearance on Dennis the Menace. According to Celebrity Net Worth, he managed to become a part of the show after being selected by Columbia Pictures while they searched for someone who could portray the lead role.

Although everything was fine in the beginning and Jay was receiving a salary of $500 for each episode, things took a different turn at one point, where his aunt and uncle reportedly tried to have control over him and tried to keep him away from the cast members of the show.

Jay’s life came into the limelight when he appeared on My Talk Show Heroes in 1991, saying that he was physically abused by his aunt on the set of the show. North recalled the experience by saying:

“I would go in and do a scene, I would come off the set and everybody said, ‘Hey, you did a great job.’ And then I would get a slap across the face, or taken into the dressing room and get a spanking or verbal tongue lashing or whatever.”

While Jay North continued being a part of television, he expanded his career to films and was seen in projects such as The Miracle of the Hills, The Big Operator, Pepe, Zebra in the Kitchen, Maya, The Teacher, Dikiy veter, and Dickie Roberts: Former Child Star.

Celebrity Net Worth stated that Jay was associated with the theater for a brief period and even served in the US Navy between 1977 and 1979. After shifting to Lake Butler with his third wife, Cindy Hackney, he was employed as a correctional officer.

Jay North also had multiple TV shows in his credits, such as The Milton Berle Show, The Simpsons, Bronco, My Three Sons, Arabian Knights, General Hospital, and more.

