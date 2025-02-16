Richard Sharp, better known online as 'Famous Richard,' shared his claims through an Instagram Story on February 15.

"I need y'all help last night I was just $e*ualy assaulted and harassed by a correctional officer at Essex County NJ jail facility," he wrote.

He further claimed that the officer watched him shower, confiscated his tablet, and made inappropriate remarks. Sharp also alleged that he has been repeatedly targeted by correctional officers and is seeking legal assistance. In the same post, he wrote:

"I need a civil lawyer ASAP they validating me in here. They doing me dirty I got a law suite! Please help me. This is a cry out for help."

Famous Richard's allegations and legal troubles: Claims of abuse amid firearms charges

Famous Richard claims he was s*xually assaulted by a correctional officer while in prison awaiting trial (Image via Instagram/@famoussrichard)

Famous Richard accused a correctional officer of misconduct, stating that the officer made inappropriate advances and used his authority to intimidate him. He wrote:

"He took my tablet from me and said, 'You know what u gotta do to get it back.'"

He further alleged that the officer woke him up multiple times between 9 pm and 4 am, making suggestive gestures and comments. Famous Richard also claimed that he was being unfairly punished by prison officials, stating:

"They denied my visits, somebody came to visit me yesterday and they lied n said I was in the hospital."

He raised concerns about his protection and legal help because he believed his court-appointed attorney provided no assistance. He stated his public defender failed to listen to him while simultaneously acting together with the prosecutor to deny him access to discovery documents needed to file a case dismissal motion.

He also stated that he felt unsafe and compared his situation to that of Tupac Shakur.

Local resident Famous Richard became a federal arrestee when agents apprehended him in Bayonne, New Jersey, on July 12, 2024, for firearm-related offenses. The court issued an indictment against him on January 10, 2025, and he has since been detained in custody awaiting his trial.

He faces legal trouble because of an incident on July 4, 2024, when he used a firearm with an extended magazine at a Bayonne gas station during an altercation. Later, he uploaded an online video that showed him holding a matching weapon a few days after his first incident.

Authorities later searched his home and vehicle, recovering a loaded Beretta M9 semi-automatic handgun with a defaced serial number and an extended magazine containing 24 rounds of ammunition.

Famous Richard stands at risk of receiving up to 15 years of imprisonment and a fine of $250,000, according to United States Attorney's Office on January 10, 2025, because he is a convicted felon.

In addition to his claims of mistreatment by correctional officers, Sharp has voiced concerns about his legal representation. He has accused his public defender of withholding documents that could support his defense and of colluding with the prosecution.

As of now, no official investigation into Sharp's claims has been announced. Whether Famous Richard's public statements will lead to any official review remains uncertain.

Sharp remains in custody while awaiting further court proceedings related to his firearm charges. His next court date has not been publicly disclosed.

