JD Crowe death: Tributes pour in as Bluegrass legend passes away at 84

On Friday, December 24, Bluegrass legend and banjo player JD Crowe passed away at 84. News of his demise was shared on Christmas eve by Kentucky Country Music on their social media pages.

It was later confirmed by one of his children, who ran his Facebook fan page. The JD Crowe Fan Page updated their profile picture on Friday, with a caption, as seen below:

While the exact cause of JD Crowe's death is yet unknown, it follows a brief hospitalization in late November.

According to Bluegrass Today, the renowned banjo player was in a rehab center and was supposed to be discharged on December 20. However, as per Crowe's fan page, the musician died at the medical facility, which hints at some potential health complications he faced during his hospitalization.

Tributes and condolences pour in as fans of JD Crowe react to his death

After the news of the Banjo legend's demise reached the internet, several followers of the musician shared their condolences. Multiple tweets from his industry network and fans stressed his impact in the Bluegrass musical genre and as a banjo player.

Matt Jones @KySportsRadio RIP to the Kentucky legend JD Crowe. One of the great talents in Bluegrass music history and as good a picker as you will ever hear. Part of our state’s unparalleled music history, he will be dearly missed RIP to the Kentucky legend JD Crowe. One of the great talents in Bluegrass music history and as good a picker as you will ever hear. Part of our state’s unparalleled music history, he will be dearly missed https://t.co/CUldAxPJFZ

IBMA @IntlBluegrass



Rest easy, JD. We've lost a giant today. Banjo master & respected bandleader J.D. Crowe passed away this morning at the age of 84. His work with The New South and The Bluegrass Album Band represent essential listening for all bluegrass enthusiasts.Rest easy, JD. loom.ly/cv48v5g We've lost a giant today. Banjo master & respected bandleader J.D. Crowe passed away this morning at the age of 84. His work with The New South and The Bluegrass Album Band represent essential listening for all bluegrass enthusiasts. Rest easy, JD. loom.ly/cv48v5g

Béla Fleck @belafleckbanjo We lost one of the greatest banjo players ever to pick up the five early this morning. Farewell and thank you JD Crowe. We lost one of the greatest banjo players ever to pick up the five early this morning. Farewell and thank you JD Crowe.

Tony Trischka @tonytrischka One my heroes has passed. RIP JD Crowe One my heroes has passed. RIP JD Crowe https://t.co/BKo1ugLUnN

Sam Bush @sam_bush I love JD Crowe! So many incredible memories. My friend, mentor and big brother I’ve looked up to my whole life. These pics are from his 80th surprise birthday party in 2017. And yes, the party was catered by White Castle. Rest In Peace brother,

RicksRambles @RicksRambles Bluegrass has lost a legend. Rest In Peace, JD Crowe. Bluegrass has lost a legend. Rest In Peace, JD Crowe. https://t.co/JpGZPStkxn

Larry Pancake @larrypancake #music #jdcrowe Our friend and bluegrass legend JD Crowe has went to be with the lord. He treated me so well. I’ll always remember his great sense of humor and kindness. 🙏🏻 Prayers for his family.. #bluegrass Our friend and bluegrass legend JD Crowe has went to be with the lord. He treated me so well. I’ll always remember his great sense of humor and kindness. 🙏🏻 Prayers for his family.. #bluegrass #music #jdcrowe https://t.co/FEuif99ijV

Exploring late Banjo legend JD Crowe's legacy

James Dee Crowe (professionally known as JD Crowe) started his professional career while a teenager. Around the mid-1950s, he became associated with Jimmy Martin's Sunny Mountain Boys, recording multiple pieces with the band for four years, beginning in 1956.

The Kentucky native formed his own band in 1961, called Kentucky Mountain Boys. They reportedly performed mostly near his hometown. The group, later known as The New South, has been labeled one of the most influential bands to uplift the bluegrass music genre. In 2011, Crowe also received the Bluegrass Star Award for popularizing bluegrass.

Also Read Article Continues below

As a banjo artist, JD Crowe was involved with 14 albums in his lifetime, with his last album, Crowe & Wasson, slated for release in December. He won a Grammy in 1983 for his performance as a country artist in Fireball. Crowe also received a nomination in 2007 for his album Lefty's Old Guitar.

