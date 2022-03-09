Jeen-Yuhs limited edition merch drop: Where to buy, release date, and more explored

The documentary Jeen-Yuhs exhibits the incredible journey of hip-hop mogul Kanye West. To celebrate the rapper’s journey, the production company Creative Control joined forces with the flourishing label Bravest Studios to release its limited edition merchandise.

The latest partnership launch will primarily commemorate Jeen-Yuh’s final episode. The three-episode documentary was brought into being by Coodie Simmons and Chike Ozah.

Ye has been in the news lately for various reasons. Not long ago, Ye released his Donda Sports merchandise. The collection, whose price ranged from $60 to $200 USD, comprised of the Donda Doves sweatshirt, shorts, and socks.

Everything to know about Jeen-Yuhs limited edition merch

B. Studios @BravestStudios JEEN-YUHS a Kanye Trilogy x Bravest Studios collaborative capsule



Releasing Wednesday 3/9/22 2PM EST JEEN-YUHS a Kanye Trilogy x Bravest Studios collaborative capsuleReleasing Wednesday 3/9/22 2PM EST https://t.co/BqOHjLX2SR

The production company is all set to offer three different t-shirts, two distinct variants of shorts, and a custom trucker hat. All the pieces of the brand new launch have been effortlessly created with minimal designs.

To begin with, the t-shirts are made with black and white as their base color. The white t-shirts look endearing with the bear prints on them. Both the pieces possess a dinky bear print in two different colors, along with the stamping of Creative Control and Bravest Studios underneath.

One stamped bear is sporting Ye’s livery from his The College Dropout album cover, while the other one is wearing a YEEZY x GAP Round Jacket.

The black t-shirt, on the other hand, is adorned with a white-colored graphic print on both sides. On the front, the t-shirt reads: “JEEN-YUHS ACT III : AWAKENING PROPERTY OF CREATIVE CONTROL.” A similar imprint can be viewed on the rear side of the t-shirt.

The print, similar to the one on the black t-shirt, is also discernible in mesh shorts. Made in black and bottle green colors, the home-like comfy shorts appear free and easy to use every day. Lastly, the trucker cap is created in all-black with Jeen-Yuh's print in white on the front.

The latest capsule collection will be officially released on March 9 at 12.00 pm EDT. Ye’s fans can check out the pieces more closely by visiting the Bravest Studios web store, where the collection is expected to be released for purchase.

