Jessica Howe GoFundMe raises over $30,000 as Missouri mom dies in Costco

Jessica Howe, a 32-year-old from Missouri, died after a workplace accident on Saturday, April 15, 2023. Howe worked at a food court in Costco where she slipped and hit her head on a sink. While she was immediately taken to a local hospital, Jessica Howe was pronounced dead two days later. Just a week after the incident, Howe was expected to be celebrating her first wedding anniversary.

Jessica’s husband of one year, Kevin Howe, stated that following his wife’s tragic death, he has been feeling “empty, hollow, and lost.” The 32-year-old had two, a one-year-old daughter with Kevin Howe, and a five-year-old son from a past relationship.

Kevin's sister, Amanda Howe, organized a GoFundMe page four days ago to provide financial aid to the Howe family. On the page, Amanda described how Jessica Howe's death had impacted her brother and the kids.

Jessica's employer, Costco, has yet to give a statement about the incident.

The tragic incident took place in St. Charles County, Missouri, last week when 32-year-old Jessica Howe died following a workplace accident. Howe was working in the food court area at Costco in St. Peters when she slipped and fell to the floor. However, she also hit her head on the sink before hitting it on the floor.

Jessica was immediately rushed to the hospital and was put on life support. Her family is in a state of shock and is trying to cope with the tragic loss. As mentioned earlier, Jessica Howe was supposed to celebrate her first wedding anniversary this weekend.

Amanda Howe, Jessica's sister-in-law, also addressed her death and said that she officiated Jessica and Kevin's wedding in 2022. She said that she remembered saying that she had been his fiercest protector until Jessica came along.

A tragedy left him without his wife, and two young children without a mother.



I'm sharing this in hopes they could at least be relieved of the burden of financial expenses.



gofund.me/f6ab87d6 This is a donation campaign for my best friend's brother.A tragedy left him without his wife, and two young children without a mother.I'm sharing this in hopes they could at least be relieved of the burden of financial expenses.

It was revealed that Kevin and Jessica Howe were raising two children – Serena and Johny, who was Kevin's stepson.

Kevin also said that Jessica would "drive herself miserable" with a smile on her face to see Johny laugh and smile. He added that Jessica was always there for her kids and noted:

“She’d be telling me to get over it… it’s okay… just be there for them. It’s probably the only reason I’m able to get up in the morning right now.”

Local media outlets tried reaching out to Costco for any comment on the tragic event but they haven’t released a statement yet. A GoFundMe fundraiser was organized by Amanda, who wrote that at five years old, Johny has memories of his mother and memories of the people who stepped up to help the family.

In the fundraiser post, she also wrote that while one-year-old Serena won't have any memories of her mother, their family will tell her how kind and sweet Jessica was. Amanda noted that Serena is a "sweet baby," who takes after her mother in the way of her sweetness.

Kevin Howe’s sister Amanda states that Jessica’s organs will be donated

Amanda also said that while the doctors tried their best to save Jessica, they couldn't do much to save Jessica Howe. While Jessica was taken off of life support shortly after her death, her organs will be donated.

The GoFundMe page also said:

“… It gives me some peace knowing that some of her will be continuing on in the world, she is saving lives, a true hero… My brother has lost the love of his life, his partner, the mother of his stepson and daughter, the person he vowed to make his world.”

Kevin Howe took to Facebook to write that the weekend was the most challenging time of his life and that he would say a final goodbye to his wife in the next 24 hours. He wondered:

“How does someone say goodbye to a person so great that they become your world?”

He continued to write that he will have to raise his daughter without her mother and will no longer live with Jessica's son as they would be moving soon. He noted that while they have a "veritable army of support" behind him, it felt insignificant in light of the pain he felt.

According to the GoFundMe, Jessica died at 8.55 pm on Monday, two days after the workplace accident. The fundraiser for Jessica Howe aimed to raise $10,000 and has already raised over $34,000 from more than 550 contributors.

Several donors have also left various words of support and offered their condolences to the heartbroken family.

