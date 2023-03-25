Davion Patterson GoFundMe: Fundraiser launched as teen is killed in Milwaukee shooting

15-year-old Davion Patterson was killed in a shooting on W. Concordia Avenue in Milwaukee on March 20, at around 11.30 pm. The shootout not only killed Patterson but also injured five women.

According to authorities, Davion Patterson was pronounced dead at the scene, while the other victims were rushed to a nearby hospital.

Law enforcement officials further mentioned that they have spotted a suspect who is reportedly 15 years old. The violent shootout has traumatized the residents living in the vicinity. Patterson has been described as being “smart and a good kid.”

A GoFundMe fundraiser was initiated by Davion’s mother a day back to meet his funeral expenses. The fundraiser has already raised over $4,500 out of the targeted amount of $12,000. More than 55 donors have donated to the cause.

Apart from Davion Patterson, five women have been injured in the Milwaukee shooting incident on Monday

The violent shooting took place in Milwaukee’s W. Concordia Avenue on Monday at around 11.30 pm. According to law enforcement officials, a 15-year-old suspect was arrested in connection with the shootout that killed Wisconsin boy Davion Patterson and injured five other women.

The injured women were 18, 19, 21, and 22-years-old. They were rushed to a hospital and reportedly sustained non-fatal injuries. The brutal shootout has traumatized the residents of the community. A neighbor stated:

“It’s scary. I’m so shook up I wasn’t able to go to work.”

Another resident named Linda Middleman spoke to media outlets and said:

“It’s been happening every night. Shooting. Shooting. Shooting. Young kids and it’s really sad, and I think something should be done about this. When is all this going to stop? When something happens like that, I’m not surprised.”

Davion Patterson’s sister Mari said that he probably tried to mediate the altercation when he was fatally shot. She also mentioned noticing that five others were injured in the shooting. She said:

“I just remember looking down the street and my brother was on the ground, and I held him for as long as I could.”

The 15-year-old boy’s mother Tiera Carter said:

“To go to sleep and your child is alive and wake up and you never see them again- that’s something you don’t wish on your enemy.”

Residents of the community have shown concern regarding the increasing violence

15-year-old Davion Patterson was reportedly studying at Milwaukee Excellence Charter School. He has been described as a “smart” kid. Tiera has also launched a fundraiser to meet Davion’s funeral expenses.

The fundraiser post said:

“I am the mother of Davion Patterson, who was unfortunately taken from us. We are attempting to raise money for his funeral. Anything is appreciated.”

Mari💕🫧 @Siddi_ty 🖤



He’s 15 and was shot 4x in the chest 2 nights ago simply trying to break up a fight. He was taken from us for no reason at all. He had nothing to do with nothing. Anything helps.



Davion Patterson Please RT for my brother🕊️He’s 15 and was shot 4x in the chest 2 nights ago simply trying to break up a fight. He was taken from us for no reason at all. He had nothing to do with nothing. Anything helps.Davion Patterson gofund.me/e627e303 Please RT for my brother🕊️💙🖤 He’s 15 and was shot 4x in the chest 2 nights ago simply trying to break up a fight. He was taken from us for no reason at all. He had nothing to do with nothing. Anything helps.Davion Patterson gofund.me/e627e303

Law enforcement officials are investigating the case to unearth the course of events that took place that night. Jacqueline Moore, who lost her daughter in the same area around three years back, addressed Davion Patterson’s death, and said:

“Somebody lost their baby again. Another Black parent has to bury their baby.”

Residents have shown their concerns regarding the increasing violence that is, in several cases, targeting the city’s younger population.

