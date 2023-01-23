What happened to Ron Selig? Outback Opal Hunters star killed in workplace accident

Outback Opal Hunters star Ron Selig passed away at the age of 66. Although he died back in November 2022, the news was only recently confirmed.

It has been confirmed that he died after meeting with an accident at his workplace where he fell from the roof of a workshop. However, the circumstances leading to his demise are still being investigated and further details are yet to be revealed.

According to Resources Safety & Health:

“It is understood the worker accessed the roof of the workshop to make repairs following damage caused by a severe weather event when a structural member failed, causing the worker to fall approximately 5.8m to ground.”

They asked senior executives at the location to get themselves trained before they can work on heights and take the necessary measures like scaffolds, elevated work platforms, fall restraints on equipment, and PPE so that similar incidents are not repeated.

They have also asked officials to provide instructions on the location and travel routes to make access to remote mining operations easier.

The official Facebook page of Outback Opal Hunters paid tribute to Selig by posting a picture of him and writing that he was the most loved member of the Outback Opal Hunters family and described him as “a great character” and an “amazing Opal Hunter.”

His funeral was organized on the Sunshine Coast on December 20, 2022.

Ron Selig was well-known for his appearances on Outback Opal Hunters

Ron Selig was known for his appearance on Outback Opal Hunters (Image via Amazon)

Ron Selig was a native of the Sunshine Coast and used to do mining in the Oplaton area in outback Queensland. He was a member of a group called the Boulder Opal Boys Downunder Group and also worked for the Eagle Eye Opal Checker as a loader driver and head chef.

Selig gained recognition all this time for being featured on the factual television series, Outback Opal Hunters, which is currently airing on the Discovery Channel. It remains unknown when he first appeared on Outback Opal Hunters but accumulated a huge fanbase for himself throughout the show.

Produced by Prospero Productions, Outback Opal Hunters has aired 81 episodes in eight seasons. The show premiered back on February 8, 2018, with the latest season ending on May 12, 2022.

The show has received positive responses from critics and audiences and is currently one of the most popular television shows. In 2018, it was nominated for the Screen Producers Australia Awards in the category of Best Documentary Series.

The series focuses on different groups of opal miners tasked with finding the biggest treasures in the most remote areas of Australia.

Detailed information about Ron Selig’s personal life is currently unavailable. In a Facebook tribute post by Outback Opal Hunters, his daughter Ronald wrote that he was the same as he was on the show. Ronald described Ron as one of the most amazing and sensational son, father, grandfather, and friend.

