Jif Peanut Butter recall lot number location: How to check and all you need to know 

J.M. Smucker Co. is recalling specific Jif peanut butter products sold in the U.S. due to potential salmonella contamination. A voluntary recall was issued on Friday. The Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are investigating the outbreak, which has spread across 12 states.

According to CDC data, 14 people have reported illnesses, with two requiring hospitalization. The FDA added:

“Five out of five people reported consuming peanut butter, and four of the five people specifically reported consuming different varieties of Jif brand peanut butter prior to becoming ill.”

Salmonella is an organism that can cause serious infections among young children, elderly people, and ones who are immunocompromised. Those who experience Salmonella can get the symptoms within 12 to 72 hours. Healthy individuals often recover within four to seven days. Treatment will not be required if it passes within the aforementioned time frame. If not, they must contact a healthcare provider.

Healthy pupils may experience fever, diarrhea, vomiting, and abdominal pain if they have Salmonella. Sometimes, Salmonella can get into one's bloodstream, which can lead to severe illnesses like arterial infections, arthritis, endocarditis, etc.

States that have found Salmonella in Jif peanut butter products include Arkansas, Georgia, Missouri, Massachusetts, North Carolina, Ohio, New York, Texas, Virginia, South Carolina, and Washington.

How to identify contaminated Jif peanut butter products?

Consumers of the brand's peanut butter must check the code number printed next to the best-if-used-by-date. The recalled products have the lot code 1274425-2140425. It also includes the number 425 present in the 5th to 7th digits. The number "425" in that specific position indicates that the product was processed in Lexington.

This information is often printed on the black label of the jar.

Consumers can obtain the entire list of the recalled peanut butter products from this link provided by the FDA.

If one happens to buy the recalled product, they must throw it away immediately. The CDC also recommends washing and sanitizing any surface or containers that might have come into contact with the contaminated product.

The peanut butter products have a two-year shelf life. Consumers must check the items they have purchased in the past to ensure that they do not own the contaminated product.

Customers who have questions regarding the peanut butter recall or are experiencing adverse reactions can call 800-828-9980. The helpline is active from Monday to Friday between 8 AM and 5 PM ET. They can also visit the www.jif.com/contact-us link.

At the time of writing this article, the popular peanut butter company was unable to provide the financial impact of the recall for the fiscal year, which ended on April 30, 2022, or the ongoing 2023 fiscal year.

