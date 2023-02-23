Jim Jefferies: High N' Dry on Netflix: Release date, air time, fan reactions, and more

Netflix released a new comedy special, Jim Jefferies: High N' Dry, this Valentine's Day, February 14, 2023. The one-hour, eight-minute show is the Australian comic's fifth special for the streaming giant and his tenth overall.

The official synopsis for Jim Jefferies: High N' Dry reads:

“Jim Jefferies is back for his fifth Netflix comedy special, High n’ Dry and no topic is off limits. The comedian muses on stoned koalas, his dad’s vasectomy confusion, choosing between his hair and his s*x drive and more.”

The High N' Dry Netflix special garners positive response

With a 7.1 IMDb rating, the special has garnered a positive response from viewers. A featured review on the IMDb page reads:

"As always, he does a great job with storytelling and his always enjoyable digressions that entertaining enough that you almost forgot what led to them. Even better is his take on the LGBTQ issues and does a great job laying it all out without leaving the reality of it all."

It further reads:

"From the sounds of it, this might be the last Jim Jefferies special. I hope it's not but if it is, it's a great way to end."

Comedy is a subjective art but I really enjoyed it. @jimjefferies Good special. It's not for everyone. Some of the jokes certainly ride the line between offensive and funny, so different people will have different reactions to it; but I laughed or smiled more than not.Comedy is a subjective art but I really enjoyed it. @NetflixIsAJoke @jimjefferies Good special. It's not for everyone. Some of the jokes certainly ride the line between offensive and funny, so different people will have different reactions to it; but I laughed or smiled more than not.Comedy is a subjective art but I really enjoyed it.

Renata Provost @provost_renata #highanddry I watch a lot of stand up and definitely have thick skin. I love the controversial ones and the ones that pass a life message BUT I never watched one that shocked me from the beginning to the end. I couldn’t even laugh. It was just “WOW… he didn’t…”. #jimjefferies I watch a lot of stand up and definitely have thick skin. I love the controversial ones and the ones that pass a life message BUT I never watched one that shocked me from the beginning to the end. I couldn’t even laugh. It was just “WOW… he didn’t…”. #jimjefferies #highanddry

Some users had a humorous take on the comedy special:

Mercy Atukunda @5abiiti Is Jim Jefferies still alive after that special? Is Jim Jefferies still alive after that special?😂

BobbyFrancis @BobFranked absolute hilarious.. cue up the offended now lots to chose from #Netflix Jim Jefferies High & Dryabsolute hilarious.. cue up the offended now lots to chose from Jim Jefferies High & Dry 👏 absolute hilarious.. cue up the offended now lots to chose from 😂😂 #Netflix

While the Australian comedian is no stranger to controversy and has had his share of criticism for his take on sensitive issues, viewers will get to see him get more personal with this set.

As per a news report on Decider:

"In High n’ Dry, Jefferies has found himself newly married and loving life with his wife and kids. But he still has plenty to say about the LGBTQ+ community, as well as his thoughts on baldness (yes, there is an Oscars slap reference, but only sort of), more analysis of The Bachelor and The Bachelorette than you might have expected out of him, and the reason why he’ll never get drunk again."

Jim Jefferies became popular with his debut HBO special, I Swear to God

Jim Jefferies is an Australian comedian, actor, and writer. His comic career began after he dropped out of university. He holds dual American and Australian citizenship.

He garnered international attention in 2007 when he was attacked on stage while performing at the Manchester Comedy Festival. He grew popular in the United States with his 2009 debut HBO special, I Swear to God.

The comedian has previously collaborated with the streaming giant, Netflix, for specials like Intolerant, Freedumb, and This is me Now.

In 2017, he collaborated with Comedy Central as a host for a late-night talk show and news satire television program called The Jim Jefferies Show. The series had a three-year run, ending in 2021. He also starred in the comedy series Legit, which ran for two seasons in 2013 and 2014 on FX and later on FXX.

Jim Jefferies: High N' Dry was released on February 14, 2023, worldwide on Netflix.

