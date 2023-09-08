Jimmy Fallon reportedly apologizes to staff after allegations of toxic work culture surface

Jimmy Fallon is one of the most popular talk show hosts with a bustling personality, as seen popularly on The Tonight Show. However, all is not as jolly as it seems, as Rolling Stone exposed reports of an increasingly toxic workplace environment surrounding him.

Rolling Stone interviewed sixteen current and former Tonight Show employees regarding their claims against Fallon, which ranged from unpredictable outbursts to overt harassment of staff members. Some even claimed that Jimmy Fallon lectured them in front of their coworkers, while others claimed they received confrontational letters and passive-aggressive notes regarding the caliber of their work.

There were also reports from eight workers who claimed that a lot of times, Fallon's mood would depend on whether he was hungover. He would also show up to work drunk, as per reports from these employees. As per another Rolling Stone report, Fallon apologized to his team after the recent allegations and regretted the volatility of the work culture caused by him.

"It's embarrassing, and I feel so bad": Jimmy Fallon reportedly apologized to his staff amid allegations of toxic workplace culture

The Tonight Show paints a picture of a jolly and happy-go-lucky Jimmy Fallon, who has audiences laughing at his antics as he goes on to hold some intriguing conversations with some of the biggest celebrities in the industry.

However, after Rolling Stone spilled the beans about the alleged toxic work culture caused by him, Fallon and The Tonight Show showrunner Chris Miller reportedly held a Zoom meeting with his entire team on Thursday, September 7, to hand out a heartfelt apology.

"It’s embarrassing and I feel so bad. I’m sorry if I embarrassed you. I never set out to create that type of atmosphere at the show. I think sometimes I’m working with the best of the best, you guys are the top of the game," Fallon told his staff as per Rolling Stone.

"I want this show to be fun, it should be inclusive for everybody, it should be funny, it should be the best show, the best people. I just wanted to… say I miss you guys,” he added.

The statement from the talk show host "felt pretty earnest," the staff members told Rolling Stone. Fallon also reportedly acknowledged that many showrunners have left The Tonight Show over the years. According to reports, Fallon highlighted that Chris Miller, the current showrunner, is a very reliable leader and won't be leaving.

Chris Miller has also reportedly mailed the entire staff to address any past allegations of inappropriate work practices in The Tonight Show to air out any differences.

The NBC network also released a statement in response to the allegations against Jimmy Fallon.

“As in any workplace, we have had employees raise issues; those have been investigated and action has been taken where appropriate. As is always the case, we encourage employees who feel they have experienced or observed behavior inconsistent with our policies to report their concerns so that we may address them accordingly,” the statement read.

Jimmy Fallon is a celebrated personality and a large part of the success of The Tonight Show. It is unfortunate that Fallon's behavior led to a toxic work culture, although an apology from Fallon shows that he has taken up accountability.

Due to the ongoing Hollywood writers' and actors' strikes, The Tonight Show is now on hiatus. A collaborative podcast has been launched by Fallon, Colbert, Meyers, Jimmy Kimmel, and John Oliver in an effort to raise money for their crew.