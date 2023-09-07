Tonight Show Host Jimmy Fallon accused of "erratic behavior" by 16 current and former staff members

Jimmy Fallon is being accused of displaying "erratic behavior" in the workplace by 14 former and two current staff members of his long-running talk show. The 48-year-old is the incredibly popular host of NBC's The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

Trigger warning: This article contains minor mentions of suicidal ideation. Discretion is advised.

Fallon is the prime suspect of a news report by Rolling Stone Magazine after 15 current and former employees opened up about his behavior. They said that his behavior crushed their dreams of working on The Tonight Show.

The staff members, who revealed the story behind the show, claimed that the work environment on the set of the show was "toxic" and hostile. Rolling Stone reported that according to the employees the workplace has been toxic for years. The report added that it was "far outside the boundaries of what’s considered normal in the high-pressure world of late-night TV.”

Jimmy Fallon called out for his "outbursts" on the set of The Tonight Show by current and former employees

Rolling Stone also reported that the staff members have called out Jimmy Fallon's sudden "outbursts" while working on the talk show. They further discussed the "ever-changing leadership teams" that include a total of nine showrunners in nine years collectively. The employees said that the showrunners “seemingly don’t know how to say no to Jimmy."

Some of the ex-employees also said that the workplace had a "pretty glum atmosphere." They added that they were intimidated and belittled by the higher authorities including the show's host Jimmy Fallon. The staffers noted that while they did speak to HR about the hostile work environment it was of no use as the problems still persisted.

The former workers of the show who spoke to Rolling Stone requested anonymity due to their fear of retaliation. One of them even said that while writing for late-night shows is the dream job for a lot of people, "it becomes a nightmare very quickly."

"It’s sad that it’s like that, especially knowing that it doesn’t have to be that way," the person said.

Another ex-staff member told the magazine that no one could say no to Jimmy and that they all walked on eggshells around him, especially the showrunners. They added that the staff "never knew which Jimmy [they] were going to get" and when he would throw a "hissy fit."

"Look how many showrunners went so quickly. We know they didn’t last long," the person noted.

As per the report, three workers say that they have experienced s*icidal ideation during their working period on the show. One of them told the magazine that mentally they were at the "lowest place" in their life and that they didn't want to live anymore.

"I thought about taking my own life all the time. I knew deep down I would never actually do it, but in my head, I’m like, ‘Why do I think about this all the time?’" the person noted.

NBC has released a statement in response to the Rolling Stone story. In the statement, they seem to defend the show and the host. The statement reads as follows:

"We are incredibly proud of The Tonight Show, and providing a respectful working environment is a top priority. As in any workplace, we have had employees raise issues; those have been investigated and action has been taken where appropriate. As is always the case, we encourage employees who feel they have experienced or observed behavior inconsistent with our policies to report their concerns so that we may address them accordingly,"

The representatives for the host Jimmy Fallon have not made any comments on the record for the news report released by Rolling Stone.