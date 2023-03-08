The Voice 2023: Fans were thrilled after That’s My Jam host Jimmy Fallon gave surprise blind audition in episode 2

Popular reality competition series The Voice season 23 aired a brand new episode on Tuesday, March 7, 2023, at 8 pm ET on NBC. It documented the contestants performing in blind auditions in front of coaches and a live audience. They put their best foot forward in hopes of having one or more coaches turn their chairs and select them for their team. Viewers witnessed many talented performances that left them rooting for the contestants.

Fans, however, were in for a surprise by the end of The Voice episode. That's My Jam host Jimmy Fallon gave a blind audition for the coaches and had three of the coaches, other than Blake Shelton, turn their chairs. In the end, Jimmy pressed the button for Blake as well. Viewers loved watching Jimmy on the show. One tweeted:

That's My Jam host Jimmy Fallon makes a surprise appearance on The Voice

Tonight's episode of The Voice saw many contestants perform in the blind auditions and receive chair turns from coaches who tried their best to convince them to join their team. While some contestants were successful in impressing the coaches, others failed to do so.

Throughout the episode, host Carson Daly teased viewers about a potential contestant giving the biggest performance of his life. Ahead of Jimmy's appearance, the host said:

“We have a special surprise for our coaches. Right now, we have an artist backstage preparing for the biggest performance of their entire life. You're not gonna wanna miss this.”

The Voice 23 coaches sat with their chairs turned around, waiting for the final contestant for the night. Jimmy Fallon took to the dark stage with a beard and his black suit, keeping his face hidden from the coaches and the live audience.

As the background music began playing, the coaches were left intrigued. Jimmy then turned around and as the lights came back, the audience received him with thunderous applause. The That's My Jam host performed I Keep Forgettin’ (Every Time You’re Near) by Michael McDonald.

The coaches smiled at the rendition of the song and were soon curious to see who the contestant was. Kelly Clarkson was the first to turn her chair, and Niall Horan and Chance The Rapper followed suit. They were taken by surprise to see Jimmy on stage and were extremely thrilled as they danced to the tune of the song.

OG coach of The Voice, Blake Shelton, however, realized something was fishy and didn't turn his chair until the end. As Jimmy almost finished the performance, he went up to the coach's chair and pressed the button himself, which led to all four coaches turning their chairs.

Blake joked that Jimmy broke the rules. Dedicating his audition to the OG coach, Jimmy said:

"I’m across the parking lot doing our show, That’s My Jam. And I texted Carson and I said "I gotta come over, and say....Hey, buddy, 23 seasons, congratulations!""

Blake, however, already knew who the contestant was without even turning his chair. The Voice coach said:

“It didn’t take me long to figure out that it was Jimmy Fallon. There was no way I was gonna hit my button. He does not deserve a chair turn on this show.”

Jimmy then gave all the coaches a hug before singing another Michael McDonald song, Since U Been Gone. Kelly Clarson also joked that since she first turned her chair, the late night show host was on her team.

Fans loved watching Jimmy Fallon's performance on The Voice

Fans took to social media to express their excitement at watching Jimmy Fallon perform. Check out what they have to say.

Loveuary ❤️💕 @LickOnMyCupcake him singing Michael McDonald ommmmmmmg made me almost cry from laughing so hard Jimmy Fallon is sooooooo funnyhim singing Michael McDonald ommmmmmmg made me almost cry from laughing so hard #TheVoice Jimmy Fallon is sooooooo funny 😂😂😂 him singing Michael McDonald ommmmmmmg made me almost cry from laughing so hard #TheVoice

Jeepgurl24 @Jeepgurl24 🤣 Jimmy Fallon surprise on the Voice That was great! 🤣 Jimmy Fallon surprise on the VoiceThat was great! 😱🤣 Jimmy Fallon surprise on the Voice 🔥🔥🔥That was great!

@jonesrosemary3 @jonesrosemary31 Jimmy Fallon sang on the Voice. So much fun. We need more fun. Jimmy Fallon sang on the Voice. So much fun. We need more fun.

cathy lessard @cathylessard1 @jimmyfallon Absolutely loved you on the voice! That’s when I realized how much I miss your beard!! @jimmyfallon Absolutely loved you on the voice! That’s when I realized how much I miss your beard!!

Giselle | 49 @urheartcalling JIMMY FALLON ON THE VOICE TONIGHT JIMMY FALLON ON THE VOICE TONIGHT😂

The hit NBC series has been on for over a decade and has only grown to be more successful with each passing season. Contestants performed in front of the coaches - Kelly Clarkson, who returned to the show after a brief hiatus, first-time coaches Niall Horan and Chance The Rapper, and OG coach Blake Shelton, who is set to bid farewell to the competition after 11 years.

Don't forget to tune in to a brand new episode of The Voice next Monday, March 13, 2023, at 8 pm ET on Tuesday, March 14, 2023, at 9 pm ET on NBC.

Poll : 0 votes