Jimmy Jones TikTok drama explained amid raging assault allegations 

TikTok content creator Jimmy Jones is being accused of assaulting a woman amidst a breakup with his girlfriend Brianna. The North Carolina native has since taken to social media, denying the allegations.

The TikToker has amassed over a million followers on the video-sharing platform. He is best known for his inspirational content on the app, where he goes under the name @jimmydjonesiii. Along with inspirational videos, fans also love his comedy content.

As Jimmy Jones’ breakup with his girlfriend made headlines, an unnamed woman came forward accusing the inspirational mentor of assaulting her.

Jimmy Jones revealed the reason for his breakup with girlfriend

The 32-year-old social media influencer has publicly shared details about his relationship with his ex-girlfriend Brianna. The latter has amassed close to 70,000 followers on Instagram. According to her Instagram profile, she is the owner of a clothing brand called God & Country Apparel.

Brianna has often appeared in Jimmy Jones’ videos.

Since the breakup, Jones revealed that Brianna wanted to have kids while he did not. This difference led to issues in their relationship and also him cheating on her.

Jimmy Jones admitted to kissing another woman, and while explaining the breakup in a TikTok video, he said:

“Me and Brianna broke up because I had a change of heart and I did not want to have children and she wanted to have children no matter what. A week later, she found out I had lied about me kissing a girl. Kissing, yes, I cheated. I’m a cheater. I kissed a girl and I laid in bed with her. Spent the night, nothing more.”

The woman who Jimmy Jones cheated with has since accused him of s*xually assaulting her. However, the TikToker denied the accusations put across.

Addressing the latest accusations, he said in the same video:

“I’ve never assaulted, battered or harassed anybody in my whole life. Point blank period end of story. I made a mistake guys. I apologize for it, there’s nothing more I can do. I kissed a girl…but nothing else happens besides a kiss.”

He added:

“I’m a cheater, I’ve made mistakes. I wear this necklace around my neck every day because it says sinner. I wake up a sinner every single day, and I pray to be a better person.”

Jimmy Jones has turned off the comments under the aforementioned TikTok video. The social media influencer shared on an Instagram live that he will be addressing the allegations made against him "one time only," but has not uploaded a post regarding the same since.

Edited by Prem Deshpande