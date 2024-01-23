Jimmy's plot thickens over Heath Hope's death in Emmerdale

The recent episode of Emmerdale on ITV sees Jimmy King's character trying to deploy ways of blaming Heath Hope's death on someone else. The victim in question here is Cathy Hope, Heath's twin sister.

In the previous episodes of the show, Heath loses his life in a car crash. The incident triggered a string of theories surrounding the driver of the car that killed him. The speculations eventually led to Cathy being blamed for Heath's death.

However, Cathy has since maintained her innocence. As it turns out, someone else is responsible for the untimely demise of Heath Hope, but Jimmy King's character is keen on protecting them.

Disclaimer: The following article consists of spoilers for Emmerdale. It also has mentions of death that might be triggering for a few. Readers discretion is advised.

Who is responsible for Heath Hope's death?

Last week on Emmerdale, Jimmy King's character, played by Nick Miles, found out that his daughter Angelica was driving the car that killed Heath Hope, the son of Bob and Viv Hope.

Cathy Hope, who is Heath's elder twin sister, has been shown as a prime suspect ever since the incident took place. Even her own parents believe that Cathy was responsible for Heath Hope's death. However, the teen has maintained her innocence in the matter throughout.

In the recent episode of the show, we see Jimmy, who is keen on saving his daughter from serving jail time, deploy various ways to blame Cathy for killing his own brother. Nicola, Jimmy's wife and Angel's mother, is not too keen on the idea, as she believes it is unfair to frame an innocent person. However, Jimmy insists they do so to save their daughter's life. This triggers an argument between the two as they fail to reach a consensus regarding what needs to be done.

When Nicola suggested telling the truth instead of framing Cathy, Jimmy retaliated by saying,

"Our children mean everything to us, that's what we've always agreed. We will do anything to protect them from harm."

On the other hand, Cathy is being subjected to all kinds of questioning and mistrust at the hands of her parents and the police. Bob, Cathy's father, tells his daughter to cooperate in the proceedings of the investigation, to which she exclaims,

"It shouldn't take test results for you to stand by your own daughter."

Who plays Jimmy King in Emmerdale?

Emmerdale is a British television soap opera currently being aired on ITV. The origin of the show can be traced back to as early as 1972, when it was called Emmerdale Farm. As of 2024, the show has been 52 years in the running.

One of the most interesting characters in the recent installment of the show is Jimmy King, played by actor Nick Miles. He first appeared in the show back in 2004 and continues to portray the fan-favorite character to date.

Previous works of the actor include:

She's Out (1995), played the character of Colin

Heartbeat, played the character of Copley (1 episode, 2003)

Soldier Soldier, played the character of Derek Cavendish (1 episode, 1996)

Dandelion Dead (1994), played the character of Sergeant Sharp

Harbour Lights, played the character of Lewis Badden (1 episode, 2000)

Besides ITV, all episodes of Emmerdale can be streamed on ITVX and Prime Video in the US. Viewers from any other country besides the US would require VPN access.