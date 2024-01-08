Jo Koy net worth: How much wealth does the Golden Globes 2024 host have?

Golden Globes 2024 host Jo Koy has been delighting fans in his role as the award ceremony host. The Golden Globes 2024 marks an important point in the stand-up comedian's life, as this is the first time he is hosting such a coveted event. Speaking of the enormity of this opportunity to host the 2024 Golden Globes, Jo Koy stated in a press release:

"I’ve stepped onto a lot of stages around the world in my career, but this one is going to be extra special. I’m so excited to be hosting the Golden Globes this year. This is that moment where I get to make my Filipino family proud. Mahal Kita (Google it)!"

Jo Koy, known among his fans as a hardworking and successful celebrity, has built his fortune based on his passion for the entertainment industry. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Jo Koy's net worth is estimated to be around $15 million.

Golden Globes 2024 host Jo Koy amassed most of his wealth from his stand-up specials and real estate assets

According to CA Club, Jo Koy owns a string of real estate assets in California. He has a total of ten properties and reportedly earns around $300,000 in rent from the properties. These earnings significantly add to his net worth.

Apart from this, Joy Koy reportedly also owns $2 million in stock market investments. He is also fond of luxury cars and owns a Lamborghini Aventador, a Rolls Royce Phantom, and a McLaren GT, which has an estimated price of $1 million. When added up, his vehicle assets reportedly contribute to more than 10% of his net worth.

According to a statement given by him to Salon, Golden Globes 2024 host Jo Koy isn't in the business solely for monetary reasons and attributes his passion for his job as his chief source of inspiration. This has, in turn, helped him grow his assets and improve his finances considerably. According to Jerrod Carmichael, Jo Koy is expected to receive $500,000 for hosting the awards show.

Apart from this, he has a Netflix deal to bring his next two standup comedy specials to the streaming platform. Although the exact amount of the deal is yet to be confirmed, Stylecaster has stated it to be around $50 million.

A look into Golden Globes 2024 host Jo Koy's life and career

The Filipino-American comedian Joseph Glenn Herbert, otherwise known as Jo Koy, was born in Las Vegas, Nevada. Golden Globes 2024 host Jo Koy began his career by financing his own comedic performances.

Following modest beginnings and an allegedly catastrophic comedic debut, Jo Koy made his Tonight Show With Jay Leno debut and began to regularly appear on Chelsea Handler's Chelsea Lately!

His debut Netflix stand-up special, Live From Seattle, was released in 2017 on the streaming platform. Despite having a hefty contract and three more specials with the streaming service, he told Salon that things weren't easy at first. According to Stylecaster, he stated:

"I literally had to go, and shoot it myself, and pay it with my money, and edit it myself, and then hand it to them after they already said no to me. Not only was it like that, but I put the cameras in the theater to shoot it."

He further explained:

"Two days before we shot it, Netflix calls my manager, and goes, “Hey, we found out Jo’s shooting that special. We really want you to know we don’t want it.” It was that kind of pressure. All my money in, all of it. And the only place I want to sell it is to Netflix, and they reconfirmed, “We don’t want it.” And so, we still shot it, and they ended up buying it."

Inspired by his experiences in the stand-up comedy world and his own Filipino heritage, Golden Globes 2024 host Jo Koy made his feature film debut with the film Easter Sunday, featuring himself alongside a group of Filipino-American actors.

In the Netflix animated movie Monkey King, he voiced Bendo, and also made an appearance in Haunted Mansion. Further, he is expected to voice an important character in the animated feature film Tiger's Apprentice, which is slated to debut on Paramount+ on February 2, 2024.