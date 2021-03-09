Joe Rogan and Barstool labeled "Trash Garbage" that deserves to fail for being "anti-woke" comics

American musician and record producer Steve Albini recently took aim at the likes of Joe Rogan and Barstool Sports in an interview.

Comedian and podcast host Joe Rogan has come under fire in recent months for a variety of reasons. His podcasts are said to give a platform to various toxic personalities to express their opinions.

Steve Albini was featured in an interview by Eugene S. Robinson as part of a “5 Easy Pieces” feature interview. Barstool Sports’ founder Dave Portnoy has been criticized recently due to various insensitive jokes and comments. Steve Albini compared Rogan and the digital media company to “trash garbage,” and went on a full-blown rant.

Steve Albini calls Joe Rogan and Barstool Sports trash garbage

Steve Albini is popular for his outspoken views about various exploitative trends in the worldwide music industry. Now 59, he has garnered a reputation as a records producer and a sound engineer. During the interview, he was asked about controversial celebrities who are on his keep/toss list.

Albini talked about the likes of Mike Tyson and Bill Cosby. He said that he hates Vice because of how the platform maintains a distance from the misery they report on. Albini categorized Barstool Sports and Joe Rogan as “anti-woke” comics, and called them racist.

“Rogan, Barstool, all the anti-woke comics, just fuck them all in the eye. It's trash garbage and I want it all to fail. What if all the stupid shit your racist neighbor you can't stand said was typed up and put on a blog? Nope, still trash, still fuck it. I want them all out looking for work. Into the chipper with all of it.”

Joe Rogan has often been criticized for inviting controversial celebrities who have in the past made problematic comments on his podcast. Back in May 2020, when Rogan signed a $100 million licensing deal with Spotify, some of his videos ended up being omitted from the platform. These included ones featuring controversial figures such as Milo Yiannopoulos, Gavin McInnes and Alex Jones.

Steve Albini appears to have an issue, as Joe Rogan tends to give these toxic personalities a platform for them to (almost) freely express their views.

Dave Portnoy, on the other hand, has made multiple insensitive jokes and racist comments about topics such as rape. He even claimed that he is “uncancellable.” The comments have now gotten him quite a bit of criticism for Steve Albini.