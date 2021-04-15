Joe Rogan gets called out for “body shaming” after reacting to picture of Trisha Paytas on his podcast

Podcast host and UFC color commentator Joe Rogan has come under fire yet again for his comments during a recent episode of “The Joe Rogan Experience.”

Episode #1633 of his podcast featured stand-up comedian/actor Ali Macofsky, with the two speaking about a range of internet trends and other internet personalities. During the three-hour discussion, they ended up talking about YouTuber Trisha Paytas.

Ali Macofsky initially appeared to complement the 32-year-old for her work on an adult platform. Joe Rogan then looked at a naked picture of Trisha Paytas, and his comments about it have seen him accused of “body-shaming.”

“You can keep that:” Joe Rogan accused of “body shaming” after commenting on Trisha Paytas’ naked picture

During the episode, Ali Macofsky initially brought up the California native and commented on her overall internet presence. She called Paytas an internet “sloth” and talked about her work on an adult platform.

“She is just on the internet. She is an internet person. Oh, I love her.”

Joe Rogan responded by talking about how both Ali and himself were also present on various internet platforms and asked her to explain what she meant, as seen in the video above.

“Her O***F**s is fun, coz she just moved into a beautiful house, like in the hills somewhere. She did a house-tour naked, (and) you’re getting like this beautiful real estate, and you’re like ‘oh, nice cabinet.’”

Joe Rogan admitted that he had never seen Trisha Paytas’ work on said adult platform and asked his crew member, Jamie Vernon, to put up a picture on a screen off-camera.

“That’s her. Wait a second, that’s the same person? What the hell?”

Rogan then asked Jamie to click on a “bikini picture” of Trisha Paytas and ended up saying the following.

“Yeah you can keep that. So, she is one of those extra-worded people who want a lot of attention. So she is probably a good person to follow coz she is constantly putting out content.”

Ali Macofsky agreed with Joe Rogan’s take on Trisha Paytas, although his comments have since been met with scrutiny from various internet users.

Joe Rogan is super misogynistic and always has been. — Dᴇᴀᴅ Rᴇᴅ (@_DeadRed) April 14, 2021

People may be surprised that Joe Rogan acted grossed out by Trisha Paytas' body, but he's a notorious body shamer. Of men and women. Dude's definitely got his own body dysmorphia/disordered eating thing going on and projects it on everyone else. — 🌷sierra🌷 (@forever_a_slone) April 14, 2021

everyday men prove once again that they are pigs lol — ashley 💎 | BLM | ACAB (@filsatop) April 14, 2021

why is he speaking when he literally looks like this pic.twitter.com/SQcWJ2u5fe — ember✨ BLM ❤️ (@temporarygodess) April 14, 2021

Who said Joe R*gan was highly intelligent ... pic.twitter.com/YT9qglbnqn — Amonavis! (@AmonavisOne) April 14, 2021

Trisha Paytas has herself responded to Joe Rogan’s comments, as shown in the post below. She called Joe Rogan a “conventionally unattractive man” and questioned his intellect.

CLAP BACK: Trisha Paytas responds to Joe Rogan saying "You can keep that" after seeing pic of Trisha in bikini. Trisha says "This has been a pattern. Old, conventionally unattractive men ... radiate small dick energy. And once again, not a diss, a lot of people like small dicks." pic.twitter.com/PmGeLxyvrL — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) April 14, 2021

lol @joerogan being a misogynistic shitheel. What a surprise! Can't he round up his fans on that sinking ship of a podcast, and just 'go their own way' already? — Alice (@Alice92235888) April 14, 2021

While numerous people have claimed that Joe Rogan’s comments about Trisha Paytas constitute body-shaming, others have disagreed. As seen in some tweets, quite a few people have said that he was merely stating that he isn’t attracted to her.

Like Trish was constantly commenting about Philip Defranco's body being mean as fck and about other people physically?



Ohh difference being trish was 10x more mean about it. Than Joe saying "you can keep that" — Coadyyy (@Coadyy_) April 14, 2021

So let me get this straight. You pretty much did exactly what Joe did. Said you don't find a girl attractive. He suggested that by saying "You can keep that"



You said it by saying "She's bland as fuck" the irony.



I'm saying both are fine. Yet you guys can't handle joe doing it — Coadyyy (@Coadyy_) April 14, 2021

A Joe Rogan stan. I could never. — Ilicia (@IliciaZ) April 14, 2021

It's ok if you're not attracted to someone but you don't need to go about it like that 🤣 — Catherine ♥︎ (@frutterbee) April 14, 2021

As is often the case with the controversies Joe Rogan gets embroiled in, the internet seems divided on whether he was at fault this time around as well.

“I don’t exist for your ejaculation.” Every single straight man on the planet needs to hear that. Let them know Trish!! — ThatGirl 🧨 (@AskMeIfICare448) April 14, 2021

So she's doing what he did and think she's the bigger person here?? — Yess Chacin (@yesschacin2) April 14, 2021

Ignore Joe, you are adorable, radiant, and I think anyone with a pulse can appreciate your bubbly high estrogen energy. I will take that all day and everyday. Keep doing the thing you do oh so well. 👍🏿 — Stacy (@adagoose2016) April 14, 2021

Rogan has been at the end of constant scrutiny from different segments of the internet. The 53-year-old has come under fire for his hard-hitting comments about sensitive issues and is often accused of giving problematic personalities a platform to spread propaganda.

This was Ali Macofsky’s second appearance on “The Joe Rogan Experience” podcast, as she also featured in episode #1526 back in August 2020.