Joe Rogan in an ice bath is winning over the internet

Joe Rogan has done it all, from being a UFC commentator to being the host of the world's most well-known and controversial podcast, "The Joe Rogan Experience." The 53-year-old has even become somewhat of a modern-day pop-culture icon online and has barely any stones left to be turned in his career.

In addition to making controversial statements, he enjoys working out and staying fit. However, Joe Rogan being Joe Rogan decided to up his fitness game by submerging himself in an ice bath to help recover from the post-workout fatigue and relax. Suffice to say, things didn't go according to plan.

On July 25th, he posted a video to Instagram to document his first ice bath and could barely last a minute in the icy cold water, looking visibly shaken upon just getting in. In the video, he said:

"Hello friends, I just got working out, and I'm about to do an ice bath for the first time. I've never done an ice bath before, I've done cyro-therapy before, but this will be my first experience in an ice bath, or cold plunge, whatever you want to call it. So, I figured this would be a good thing to document."

But Joe Rogan doesn't give up that easily, and after a day's break from the icy waters, he gave ice bath therapy another go, and this time around, the star shocked fans and netizens alike.

Joe Rogan becomes Mr Freeze for a good 20 minutes

Now, despite barely lasting a minute the first time, the comedian took another crack at it a few hours ago and surprised everyone by being able to stay in the icy cold water for well over 20 minutes, which is quite the achievement. In a video, he wrote:

"I'm not sure how I did it, but I did 20 minutes inside the ice bath. I was shivering after this for a solid 30 minutes. I drove to work, it's 90 degrees out in Texas, and I had the AC off, and I was shivering the whole way to work."

Given Joe Rogan's affiliation with the internet, no sooner had he posted the video, fans from around the world took to Twitter to react to it. Here are a few of those reactions from netizens.

Joe Rogan really just posted himself sitting in an ice bath and shaking for 20minutes — 𝕾𝖆𝖎𝖓𝖙 𝕻𝖆𝖙𝖗𝖎𝖈𝖐 🍀 (@SaintPatMMA) July 26, 2021

So Joe Rogan uploaded a 21 minute video of himself silently shivering in an ice bath today. Bizarre. 😂 pic.twitter.com/PdfhEtKrv0 — Eiynah --- (@NiceMangos) July 27, 2021

Very productive day just watch a grown man do an ice bath for 20 minutes @joerogan — 🧀 (@Nacho_Libree5) July 26, 2021

Angles are everything if you're Joe Rogan in that ice bath:



What we see What it really looks like pic.twitter.com/Mxwh2MHSxQ — onlyDANSdotcom (@Dannn_Karahteee) July 27, 2021

seeing joe rogan in an ice bath for 20 minutes definitely made me feel cooler



crazy how mental rehearsal can be so effective — Noemi (@sxvnmi) July 26, 2021

20mins into ice bath and chill and he gives you this look #JRE #JoeRogan pic.twitter.com/3bodnID5hx — Jesse (@YayJesse) July 26, 2021

@joerogan 's video having his first ice bath made my day 😹 — Dj ΤΟΝΥ ΜΞΝDΞS ♛ (@DJTONYMENDES) July 25, 2021

Two days ago, Joe Rogan got into his first ice bath… ever.



First time: 60 seconds

Second time (today): 20 minutes



There’s the reason he’s built one of the biggest platforms in the world.



Mental toughness.



Willing to get back after it.



And never settling. pic.twitter.com/xZyS42k7OI — Danny Miranda (@heydannymiranda) July 26, 2021

Joe Rogan getting into an ice bath:



“Oh my god there’s ice in there”



bruh 😂😂😂 — franSUS (@mmmfrick) July 25, 2021

Joe Rogan posted a 20 min long video of him just sitting in ice water, Exactly the content I was looking for. — yaaashoe (@yprasadd) July 26, 2021

watching joe rogan sit in an ice bath for 20 minutes straight isn't what I expected I'd be doing on my day off — ∫dyusuf (@yusuf_elnady) July 26, 2021

Stayed up late to catch Women’s Archery semis then found myself watching Joe Rogan in an ice bath for 20 minutes. Pretty low barrier to get my undivided attention. — ronnyvotel (@ronnyvotel) July 26, 2021

I’m not saying I have no life, but I just watched a 20 minute Instagram video of @joerogan taking a post-workout ice bath. — ZeroPark30 (@ZeroPark30) July 26, 2021

By the looks of it, thanks to his icy cold plunge, Rogan has yet again made headlines on the internet. Fans are in absolute admiration of his determination and will to stay in the icy waters for 20 minutes.

Following his icy escapade, the ice bath challenge may just become a trend once again.

