When Dana White revealed what he thinks of Joe Rogan's commentary work for the UFC

Comedian, podcaster and UFC color commentator Joe Rogan has been with the promotion since 1997. His fan-following as a television personality has massively grown since then, and so has the popularity of the UFC.

In a sit-down interview with Jake Asman around a month ago, UFC president Dana White spoke candidly about his relationship with Joe Rogan and his presence in the UFC.

"We have a great relationship. Obviously, the UFC has blown up and grown since we started together, and he has blown up and grown, personally, since we started together. But we couldn't have a better relationship. He does his thing and he kills it for us, and yeah, I think he's the best ever," Dana White said.

Interviewer Jake Asman also brought up the popularity of the commentary booth reaction videos, often featuring Joe Rogan and his fellow commentators Daniel Cormier, Jon Anik, Paul Felder, or Michael Bisping.

"Whether it's Rogan or the other guys, they're not just talking heads that are being paid. These guys love what they're doing, they're passionate about the sport, and it comes through, not only when they talk about it but also when exciting things happen," Dana White said on the matter.

Watch the segment below:

Filmmaker Quentin Tarantino revealed lesser-known details about Bruce Lee on Joe Rogan's podcast

Launched in 2009, The Joe Rogan Experience has a notorious reputation for having some of the biggest names across industries as guests. In the latest episode released on Wednesday, Joe Rogan had megastar director Quentin Tarantino over, and the movie maestro said a few things about an infamous scene from his last creation, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

There is a scene in the movie where mixed martial arts legend Bruce Lee, portrayed by Mike Moh, is outclassed by fictional stuntman Cliff Booth, played by Brad Pitt. The scene garnered some criticism, as Bruce Lee is believed to be among the best in the world of martial arts.

Bruce Lee's daughter also spoke out on the matter, and Quentin Tarantino somewhat addressed the dispute on The Joe Rogan Experience.

Quentin Tarantino went on to claim that the stuntmen working on the set of The Green Hornet immensely disliked him for his egoistic nature, something that is already accounted for in Matthew Polly's 2018 biographical book Bruce Lee: A Life.

