What is Joe Rogan's UFC salary?

Joe Rogan receives a basic fee of $5,000 for covering a UFC bout and an added $50,000 for pay-per-view events. As per reports, Joe Rogan makes an average of $50,000 per UFC event, culminating in about $550,000 in a year.

On this date in 2002, @joerogan made his commentary debut at UFC 37.5.



Still on the mic after nearly two decades 🎙 pic.twitter.com/hItDM6dzh2 — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) June 22, 2021

When Joe Rogan was offered his commentary gig in the UFC, he was hosting the highest rated show on network television 'Fear Factor'. However, Joe accepted Dana White's offer and even hosted his first 15 UFC events for free.

While Joe Rogan may be popular amongst fight fans owing to his legendary commentary, his UFC salary cannot be compared to Rogan's other earnings, such as his famous podcast.

The father-of-three recently moved his podcast exclusively to Spotify, which also landed him the biggest deal in the podcasting space.

According to the Wall Street Journal, Joe Rogan received a whopping $100 million as a signing bonus for his licensing deal with Spotify.

Spotify employees had an issue with Joe Rogan's content

Joe Rogan has always received flak for voicing his opinions and it was no different with his move to Spotify.

At a town hall meeting held by Spotify in September 2020, some employees even pushed to have his podcast censored.

One episode that was specifically pointed out featured an interview with Abigail Shrier — author of 'Irreversible Damage: The Transgender Craze Seducing Our Daughters'.

"Spotify is a terrible experience": Joe Rogan fans want him back on YouTube after Spotify is plagued with ads - Sportskeeda https://t.co/UKrnt1QN7e pic.twitter.com/qIzGXMlAlb — Joe Rogan Headquarters (@joeroganhq) February 14, 2021

However, Joe Rogan refuted all accusations of transphobia and was surprised that Spotify employees had a problem with his content.

Labeling his podcast as 'pale' in comparison to some songs on Spotify, Joe Rogan said-

“I’m talking off the top of my head. And a lot of times I’m saying shit that I don’t even mean. Cus I’m saying it because this is a f**king podcast. And if you have a problem with people saying terrible sh*t and you work for Spotify, maybe you should listen to some of the lyrics. Okay, cus some of the lyrics and some of the f**king music that you guys play over and over and over again makes my sh*t pale in comparison. But I get it, you’re a 23-year-old woke kid and you’re working for this company and you think you’re gonna put your foot down, I get it.”

Blazing fast MMA updates, faster than Conor McGregor's left!

Follow our FB page now!

Edited by Harvey Leonard