Joe Satriani Tour 2022 tickets: Where to buy, dates, and other details

American guitar sensation Joe Satriani has announced a 44-date tour throughout the US and Canada supporting his 19th full-length album, The Elephants of Mars.

The tour will begin on September 21 in Riverside, California, and conclude on November 19 in Dallas, Texas. The world-renowned guitarist will also make stops in Toronto and Ontario and be accompanied by drummer Kenny Aronoff, bassist Bryan Beller, and keyboardist Rai Thistlewayte.

Joe Satriani is hitting the road after 2018 when he was on tour supporting the What Happens Next album. In 2020, Joe Satriani released Shapeshifting, an album that preceded The Elephants of Mars.

Tickets for Joe Satriani's 2022 world tour will go on sale from April 1 at 10:00 am PDT on the official website of the guitarist, Satriani.com or Live Nation. The Live Nation presale will begin on March 31 and end on Thursday, March 31, at 10:00 pm.

The artist presale will begin on Wednesday, March 30 at 10:00 am PDT until Wednesday, September 21 at 9:00 pm PDT. The official platinum sale will begin on March 30 at 10:00 am PDT and live until September 21 at 9:00 pm PDT.

Joe Satriani 2022 North American tour dates

September 21 — Riverside, California, at Fox Performing Arts Center

September 22 — San Diego, California, at Balboa Theatre

September 23 — Los Angeles, California, at Orpheum Theatre

September 24 — Scottsdale, Arizona, at Talking Stick Resort

September 25 — Reno, Nevada, at Grand Theatre at Grand Sierra Resort

September 26 — Stockton, California, at Bob Hope Theater

September 28 — Seattle, Washington, at The Moore Theatre

September 29 — Spokane, Washington, at Bing Crosby Theater

September 30 — Salem, Oregon, at Elsinore Theatre

October 02 — Oakland, California, at Fox Theater

October 04 — Denver, Colorado, at Paramount Theatre

October 06 — Salina, Kansas at Stiefel Theatre

October 07 — Des Moines, Iowa, at Hoyt Sherman Theatre

October 08 — St. Louis, Mo. at The Pageant

October 09 — Minneapolis, Minn. at State Theatre

October 12 — Chicago, Ill. at Chicago Theatre

October 13 — Peoria, Ill. at Peoria Civic Center Theatre

October 14 — Kalamazoo, Mich. at Kalamazoo State Theatre

October 15 — Wabash, Ind. at Honeywell Center

October 16 — Canton, Ohio, at Canton Palace Theatre

October 17 — Red Bank, N.J., at Count Basie Center for the Arts

October 19 — Durham, N.C., at Carolina Theatre

October 20 — Greensburg, Pa. at Palace Theatre

October 21 — Northfield, Ohio, at MGM Northfield Park

October 22 — Cincinnati, Ohio, at Taft Theatre

October 23 — Nashville, Ind. at Brown County Music Center

October 24 — Nashville, Tenn. at Ryman Auditorium

October 26 — Washington, D.C., at Warner Theatre

October 27 — New York City, N.Y., at Beacon Theatre

October 29 — Toronto, Ontario, at Danforth Music Hall

November 02 + 03 — Ridgefield, Ct. at Ridgefield Playhouse

November 04 — Collingswood, N.J. at Scottish Rite Auditorium

November 05 — Boston, Mass. at Orpheum Theatre

November 07 — Atlanta, Ga. at Atlanta Symphony Hall

November 09 — Ponte Vedra, Fla. at Ponte Vedra Concert Hall

November 10 — Orlando, Fla. at Hard Rock Live

November 11 — Ft. Lauderdale, Fla. at The Parker

November 12 — Clearwater, Fla. at Ruth Eckerd Hall

November 14 — Huntsville, Ala. at Mars Music Hall

November 16 — San Antonio, Texas, at Tobin Center for the Performing Arts

November 17 — Austin, Texas, at Paramount Theatre

November 18 — Houston, Texas, at House of Blues

November 19 — Dallas, Texas, at Majestic Theatre

More about Joe Satriani's 19th album, The Elephants of Mars

Joe Satriani’s new album, The Elephants of Mars, will be released on April 8. The album has received critical acclaim, with the video for the first single, Sahara, getting over one million views since its release.

Blabber Mouth quoted Joe Satriani as saying:

"We did everything. We tried the craziest ideas. And we entertained every notion we had about turning something backwards, upside down, seeing what could happen.”

Fans can pre-order the new album that includes a special limited digipak CD release that features seven double-sided cards of original artwork by Satriani representing each song of the album. Also available for pre-order will be several colored vinyl options to pre-order, including orange, pink and purple versions.

