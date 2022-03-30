Joe Satriani Tour 2022 tickets: Where to buy, dates, and other details

American guitar sensation Joe Satriani has announced a 44-date tour throughout the US and Canada supporting his 19th full-length album, The Elephants of Mars.
The tour will begin on September 21 in Riverside, California, and conclude on November 19 in Dallas, Texas. The world-renowned guitarist will also make stops in Toronto and Ontario and be accompanied by drummer Kenny Aronoff, bassist Bryan Beller, and keyboardist Rai Thistlewayte.
Joe Satriani is hitting the road after 2018 when he was on tour supporting the What Happens Next album. In 2020, Joe Satriani released Shapeshifting, an album that preceded The Elephants of Mars.
Tickets for Joe Satriani's 2022 world tour will go on sale from April 1 at 10:00 am PDT on the official website of the guitarist, Satriani.com or Live Nation. The Live Nation presale will begin on March 31 and end on Thursday, March 31, at 10:00 pm.
The artist presale will begin on Wednesday, March 30 at 10:00 am PDT until Wednesday, September 21 at 9:00 pm PDT. The official platinum sale will begin on March 30 at 10:00 am PDT and live until September 21 at 9:00 pm PDT.
Joe Satriani 2022 North American tour dates
September 21 — Riverside, California, at Fox Performing Arts Center
September 22 — San Diego, California, at Balboa Theatre
September 23 — Los Angeles, California, at Orpheum Theatre
September 24 — Scottsdale, Arizona, at Talking Stick Resort
September 25 — Reno, Nevada, at Grand Theatre at Grand Sierra Resort
September 26 — Stockton, California, at Bob Hope Theater
September 28 — Seattle, Washington, at The Moore Theatre
September 29 — Spokane, Washington, at Bing Crosby Theater
September 30 — Salem, Oregon, at Elsinore Theatre
October 02 — Oakland, California, at Fox Theater
October 04 — Denver, Colorado, at Paramount Theatre
October 06 — Salina, Kansas at Stiefel Theatre
October 07 — Des Moines, Iowa, at Hoyt Sherman Theatre
October 08 — St. Louis, Mo. at The Pageant
October 09 — Minneapolis, Minn. at State Theatre
October 12 — Chicago, Ill. at Chicago Theatre
October 13 — Peoria, Ill. at Peoria Civic Center Theatre
October 14 — Kalamazoo, Mich. at Kalamazoo State Theatre
October 15 — Wabash, Ind. at Honeywell Center
October 16 — Canton, Ohio, at Canton Palace Theatre
October 17 — Red Bank, N.J., at Count Basie Center for the Arts
October 19 — Durham, N.C., at Carolina Theatre
October 20 — Greensburg, Pa. at Palace Theatre
October 21 — Northfield, Ohio, at MGM Northfield Park
October 22 — Cincinnati, Ohio, at Taft Theatre
October 23 — Nashville, Ind. at Brown County Music Center
October 24 — Nashville, Tenn. at Ryman Auditorium
October 26 — Washington, D.C., at Warner Theatre
October 27 — New York City, N.Y., at Beacon Theatre
October 29 — Toronto, Ontario, at Danforth Music Hall
November 02 + 03 — Ridgefield, Ct. at Ridgefield Playhouse
November 04 — Collingswood, N.J. at Scottish Rite Auditorium
November 05 — Boston, Mass. at Orpheum Theatre
November 07 — Atlanta, Ga. at Atlanta Symphony Hall
November 09 — Ponte Vedra, Fla. at Ponte Vedra Concert Hall
November 10 — Orlando, Fla. at Hard Rock Live
November 11 — Ft. Lauderdale, Fla. at The Parker
November 12 — Clearwater, Fla. at Ruth Eckerd Hall
November 14 — Huntsville, Ala. at Mars Music Hall
November 16 — San Antonio, Texas, at Tobin Center for the Performing Arts
November 17 — Austin, Texas, at Paramount Theatre
November 18 — Houston, Texas, at House of Blues
November 19 — Dallas, Texas, at Majestic Theatre
More about Joe Satriani's 19th album, The Elephants of Mars
Joe Satriani’s new album, The Elephants of Mars, will be released on April 8. The album has received critical acclaim, with the video for the first single, Sahara, getting over one million views since its release.
Blabber Mouth quoted Joe Satriani as saying:
"We did everything. We tried the craziest ideas. And we entertained every notion we had about turning something backwards, upside down, seeing what could happen.”
Fans can pre-order the new album that includes a special limited digipak CD release that features seven double-sided cards of original artwork by Satriani representing each song of the album. Also available for pre-order will be several colored vinyl options to pre-order, including orange, pink and purple versions.