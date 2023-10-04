John Carpenter's Suburban Screams: Everything we know so far 

Suburban Screams is the latest from horror series maestro, John Carpenter. Carpenter is returning to the director's chair after 13 years to direct this unscripted horror anthology series, which explores television and reveals the evil that resides in the suburbs.

This authentic horror series tells the stories of regular people who survived encounters with real slashers, demons, and spirits who plague the country's communities.

The six-episode unscripted horror anthology series, which debuts on Peacock on Friday, October 13, examines real accounts of terror that occurred in ostensibly idyllic American hometowns. Since 2010's The Ward, this series marks Carpenter's first significant filmmaking endeavor. He has also served as the producer of the show and wrote the theme song.

John Carpenter's Suburban Screams: A Friday the 13th premiere for the spooky anthology series

Friday the 13th is a day of ill-repute and John Carpenter is back to increase the spook factor this October 13, Friday, with his new anthology series, Suburban Screams.

The show is billed as a genre-defying, unscripted horror anthology series created by John Carpenter, a famed director, writer, and producer. It investigates the sinister secrets and unimaginable horrors that occasionally lurk beneath the suburbia's sunny streets, trimmed lawns, and amicable neighbors.

Each episode reportedly focuses on a different factual story of fear, shared by people who experienced it firsthand. Through the use of high-end cinematic scenes, news clips, family photos, and historical material, their first-person narratives are brought to life. Fusing the visual language of horror films with the tools and techniques of documentaries, results in a particularly frightful experience for viewers.

As per a logline of the show, the description reads:

"Each episode will delve into the monstrous evil that lurks beneath the surface of friendly suburbia through the lens of one frightful tale. In addition to firsthand accounts, the episodes will include cinematic reenactments, personal archives, and historic town press coverage.”

The anthology genre has benefited from employing horror as the main form of entertainment before, and Suburban Screams is no exception.

American Horror Story is another anthology series that features wildly varied stories each season. The twelfth season of that program, American Horror Story: Delicate, debuted recently.

A still from Suburban Screams (image via Peacock)

John Carpenter has produced the show along with Jordan Roberts, the showrunner, Sandy King, Tony DiSanto, Patrick Smith, and Andy Portnoy. Additionally directing the series are Jan Pavlacky, Michelle Latimer, and Jordan Roberts. Storm King Productions and DIGA Studios are the production houses behind John Carpenter's Suburban Screams.

The fact that Carpenter will be directing one of the episodes is another noteworthy development. Carpenter is credited for producing some of the most well-known horror films ever, including The Thing, The Fog, They Live, In The Mouth of Madness, and many others. The director has also produced films in various genres, such as Memoirs of an Invisible Man and Big Trouble in Little China.

Suburban Screams is scheduled to debut on Peacock on October 13, 2023.