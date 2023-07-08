The Purge 6: Everything we know so far

The Purge, the highly chilling and popular dystopian horror anthology franchise is all set to return with a brand new sixth movie. The Purge 6 is currently under development and the release date for the upcoming horror-action movie is yet to be disclosed. However, it has been revealed that James DeMonaco is serving as the screenplay writer and director for the film.

DeMonaco has previously written all the other five movies in the franchise and directed the first three.

In July 2021, the director confirmed that the prime focus of the new sixth movie will lie on the pivotal character Leo Barnes, played by Frank Grillo. The character was seen in 2014's The Purge: Anarchy and 2016's The Purge: Election Year. Thus, actor Frank Grillo is expected to return in the upcoming sixth installment.

Although the synopsis or exact plot for the movie has not been revealed yet, the director of the horror movie said in an interview with Collider that The Purge 6 aims to present the audience with a much more "nightmarish version" of American life and its present issues.

DeMonaco, the writer and director of The Purge 6, said that the film is his "way of looking at the country now"

During a recent interview with Perri Nemiroff of Collider, James DeMonaco explained what fans of the dystopian horror franchise can expect from its brand new installment.

In the interview, he disclosed that iconic dystopian movies such as Soylent Green and Logan's Run had a huge impact on him while growing up. He has also said that directors George Romero and John Carpenter, who are widely known for their works in the horror-action genre, have inspired him to create a movie rich in sociopolitical ideas and messaging.

Speaking about his vision for the film, DeMonaco elaborated:

"Purge 6 is my way of looking at the country now. I grew up watching ‘Logan's Run’ and ‘Soylent Green’ and John Carpenter and George Romero, whose sociopolitical messaging was within the films. They were smuggling ideas into the film. So for me for 6, I was extrapolating on the discord and taking it to its furthest, as far as you can take that idea of what's going on, I feel, in the country and the political landscape."

The director and writer of the upcoming movie further continued:

"And it’s a broken America. We’re remapping. [‘The Purge 6’] is about the remapping of America based on ideology, s*xuality and religion, so that the states are broken down. You have your Black state, you have your gay state, you have your white evangelical state. And it’s really a broken country."

During the interview, James DeMonaco also mentioned Marjorie Tayler Greene, the Republican politician. He said that the politician's recent wish to see modern America being divided into different groups to maintain a conflict-free country is quite strange to him and feels almost nightmarish.

The director has further explained that this "nightmarish" idea of divisions within the country will be the primary focus of his upcoming film. He said that the upcoming horror movie will display the mayhem brought in by a divided house.

More details about The Purge 6 are currently awaited.

Poll : 0 votes