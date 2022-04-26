John Gray video: Goshen school board president resigns after concerning footage goes viral

On Sunday, April 24, Ohio’s Goshen Local School District announced that the board’s president John Gray resigned after a viral video was released on Saturday. In the video, Gray was seen being arrested by local law enforcement in Indiana.

Gray was seen handcuffed in the footage uploaded to YouTube. The video claims the 60-year-old drove around three hours to an area that is approximately 100 miles northwest of Goshen.

Following the video, the school district addressed the event with a press release:

“The content of the video is deeply disturbing to our entire school district and Goshen Local School community.”

Allegations against John Gray, the former Goshen School Board President

In the 83-minute video posted by Predator Catchers Indianapolis, Gray was alleged to have been messaging someone thinking they were a minor. The footage showcased Gray admittedly disclosing that he had texted the individual under the presumption that the recipient was an 11-year-old girl.

As the confrontation took place in Randolph County, Indiana, John Gray claimed that he did not make any s*xual advances towards the assumed minor. After the sting operation by the Predator Catchers Indianapolis, a woman in the group told Gray:

“People trust you with their f**king children, and you text them about s**ual things. You sick b**tard.”

In the video, John Gray also admitted to having told the presumed girl in the text to appear in her lingerie. He also reportedly offered to buy the person gummy bears in return for cuddles. The former school board president of the Goshen school allegedly propositioned the person posing as the minor to rub her genitalia. However, the 60-year-old claimed that the supposed minor girl brought up s**xual stuff independently.

What happened to John Gray?

Initially, during the confrontation, Gray said:

“There are a lot of kids out there that need help, need support.”

He further added that he was traveling to the airport near Cincinnati. However, upon further probing by the group, Gray admitted his allegations of p*dophilic advances toward the “minor.”

The video ended with Gray getting arrested by the local police. On Sunday, the police reportedly went to the accused’s house and took him to a hospital for a psych evaluation. A day later, the local authorities went back to search his house connected to the events in Indiana. As of April 25, Gray was not criminally charged with any crime.

