John Slattery’s Maggie Moore(s): Meet the cast

The official trailer for John Slattery's Maggie Moore(s) premiered on April 27, 2023, and has already generated ample buzz in the entertainment industry. Set to captivate the audience with the most intriguing thriller, Slattery has reunited with his Mad Men co-star Jon Hamm and Modern Love co-star Tina Fey to create a crime thriller set in Arizona.

Maggie Moore(s) will also feature Nick Mohammed, Micah Stock, Mary Holland, Happy Anderson, Christopher Denham, and Tate Ellington in various roles. The official synopsis for Maggie Moore(s) on IMDb reads:

"Maggie Moore(s) takes place in a dusty desert town where nothing ever happens, as a police chief is suddenly faced with the back-to-back murders of two women with the same name."

30 Rock co-stars Hamm and Fey will be playing a detective duo in the movie who develop chemistry while they look for clues behind the double murder, both with the same name.

One of the hypes surrounding Maggie Moore(s) is its impressive ensemble cast, comprising actors who are to reunite to possibly create another big-screen success. Maggie Moore(s) premieres at the 2023 Tribeca Film Festival on June 12, 2023.

Tina Fey and Jon Hamm team up to uncover the Maggie Moore(s) mystery

1) Jon Hamm

Jon Hamm plays the protagonist, Chief Jordan Sanders, tasked with the double homicide investigation. Jordan Sanders is a police officer in a dusty, small town where two women, both named Maggie Moore, were murdered one week apart.

With a diverse range of roles in his filmography, the 52-year-old American actor has proven his acting prowess time and again. He is most popularly known for his role as Don Draper in the drama series Mad Men. Hamm won a Golden Globe Award for Best Actor in a Television Series (Drama) in 2008, a Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series in 2015, and two Screen Actors Guild Awards for Outstanding Ensemble in a Drama Series in 2016.

Jon Hamm will be bringing out his detective glass yet again since Confess, Fletch. He is known for his leading roles in Stolen, Million Dollar Arm, Beirut, and Keeping Up with the Joneses. Additionally, he is the voice behind Herb Overkill in Minions (2015).

2) Tina Fey

Recognized for her captivating presence on screen, Tina Fey has duly demonstrated her skill in capturing the audience's attention with her wit and comic timing. Referred to as "Junior Detective" by Chief Sanders, Fey plays Rita Grace, who gets involved in the case and helps solve it. In the background, the audience will get to witness the sparks between Rita and Sanders.

Tiny Fey wears multiple hats when it comes to her career history. She started with comedy at a Chicago-based improvisational group, The Second City, after which she worked as a writer at SNL. Apart from starring in Mean Girls, Fey wrote the screenplay as well. She eventually created 30 Rock, somewhat based on her experiences at SNL. Fey also co-created the series Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt.

All in all, she has not only garnered the critics' respect but also several accolades, such as three Golden Globe Awards, seven Writers Guild of America Awards, five Screen Actors Guild Awards, and nine Primetime Emmy Awards.

3) Nick Mohammed

Nick Mohammed is known for playing Nathan Shelley in the award-winning AppleTV+ show Ted Lasso alongside Jason Sudeikis. He plays the role of a police officer working with Chief Sanders. His character is to have a casual disposition towards his job, but at the same time, he wishes to be seen as a good cop at the end.

Mohammed was awarded the Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series category at the 73rd and 74th Primetime Emmy Awards, which were held in 2022. He was also the voice of Piglet in the Disney film Christopher Robin.

Mohammed recently worked with David Schwimmer for their new comedy series, Intelligence on Peacock.

Besides the leading actors, Maggie Moore(s) will star Micah Stock, Mary Holland, Happy Anderson, Christopher Denham, and Tate Ellington in supporting roles.

Maggie Moore(s) will arrive in theaters on June 16, 2023.

