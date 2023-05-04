John Wick: Chapter 4 digital release date: When will Keanu Reeves' film be available?

After shocking the world with nearly a $1 billion box-office collection worldwide, John Wick: Chapter 4 is almost ready to make its way to the digital world with its Blu-ray combo pack, 4K Ultra HD combo pack, DVD & on-demand releases, all set for June 13, 2023. This will make it possible for audiences who missed the tumultuous theatre run to witness all the action from Baba Yaga's final journey in their homes.

John Wick: Chapter 4 received unwavering love and acclaim upon its release in March 2023. Its successful theatrical run saw it surpass all the previous parts of John Wick. It has also been hailed as the best one in the franchise by critics and fans alike.

Lionsgate will make the film available for purchase on digital platforms starting May 23, 2023. The Blu-ray, DVD, 4K Ultra HD, and on-demand versions will also have bonus content that fans can indulge in.

So far, no date for John Wick: Chapter 4's release on any streaming platform has been set. It is also unclear where the film may premiere.

John Wick: Chapter 4 bonus content - What will be extra in the DVD versions?

With the age of streaming taking over that of on-demand or DVDs, it has been reduced to a medium used only by enthusiasts and super fans to gain a deeper insight into the film and access to additional content.

These Blu-ray, DVD, 4K Ultra HD, and on-demand versions will have a Train Like A Killer feature that will highlight Reeves' intense training process for the final chapter of the film. It will also focus on the various pieces of training in jiu-jitsu and stunts that Reeves learned in order to play this challenging role.

Another additional feature is Making A Killing, which will focus on the intricate set design and production that went behind the film's deeply cinematic aesthetics.

Moreover, The Psychology of a Killer and The Blind Leading The Fight will focus on Keanu Reeves' and Donny Yen's respective characters and their preparations.

Another feature, titled Suit Up/ Shoot Up will focus on the exceptional costume design in the film with insight from costume designer Paco Delgado.

More about John Wick: Chapter 4

The continuation of the John Wick trilogy, which focused on Wick's continuing fight against the High Table after his revenge led him to some dark places, the fourth part sees him face the biggest threat so far with the High Table hiring Caine (Yen) to assassinate Wick.

Directed by Chad Stahelski, this serves as the conclusion to the legendary assassin's story. The synopsis for the film reads:

"With the price on his head ever increasing, legendary hit man John Wick takes his fight against the High Table global as he seeks out the most powerful players in the underworld, from New York to Paris to Japan to Berlin."

Apart from Reeves and Yen, the ensemble cast includes Bill Skarsgård, Laurence Fishburne, Hiroyuki Sanada, Shamier Anderson, Lance Reddick, Rina Sawayama, Scott Adkins, Clancy Brown, and Ian McShane.

John Wick: Chapter 4 will soon be available digitally.

Poll : 0 votes