Jollibee introduces new 100% Certified Angus Beef Burgers: Price, availability, and more details explored

Jollibee, the beloved global restaurant that serves quality fast-food burgers, is set to launch 100% Certified Angus Beef Burgers. After being recognized by USA TODAY as "the best fast-food fried chicken" in America, the brand is expanding its menu with a lineup of premium Angus Beef Burgers.

Ad

These new burgers feature 100% certified Angus burgers along with their classic flavors. Launched on March 27, 2025, the latest menu addition is now available at participating restaurant locations across the United States.

Jollibee's Angus Beef Burgers

1) The Angus Cheeseburger

A classic burger with Angus patty (Image via prnewswire.com)

Price- $5.99

Ad

A beefy, flavor-packed classic, the burger features thin red onion slices alongside other toppings, including crispy pickles and ketchup, next to Jollibee's exclusive burger sauce, which completes a tasteful combination.

2) The Angus Deluxe Burger

A fresh burger with special Angus (Image via jollibeemenu.us)

Price- $5.99

Ad

For those who prefer light yet fresh burgers. The burger upgrades the original Angus Cheeseburger by adding Green Leaf Lettuce and Roma tomato for a fresh combination of tastes.

3) The Angus Aloha Burger

A tropical burger with grilled pineapple (Image via jollibeemenu.us)

Price- $5.99

Ad

A fruity blend of sweet and savory, the tropical burger combines grilled pineapple, crispy bacon, green Leaf Lettuce, and Aloha dressing to provide a unique flavor combination.

Availability and Ordering Information

The brand introduced its latest beef burger products on March 27, 2025, throughout all US locations, with starting prices set at $5.99. These beef burgers are accessible for independent purchase, but customers also have the option to choose them as part of a combo meal.

Ad

Anyone interested can obtain the most precise availability information either by contacting their nearest fast food restaurant or by exploring their official website.

High-quality ingredients

The new offering by the brand is a handcrafted quarter-pound patty made with 100% certified Angus beef, a premium grade of beef that exceeds USDA Prime, Choice, and Select.

Luis Velasco, Senior Vice President and Marketing Head at Jollibee Foods Corporation, North America, stated in a press release on March 27, 2025:

Ad

"We're confident that our trio of new premium Angus burgers will be a runaway hit with burger lovers everywhere,"

He added:

"Our burgers are crafted with the same passion, attention to detail and high-quality standards that we bring to all our menu items, which is why we use 100% Certified Angus Beef®. So, the next time you're craving a next-level burger, we invite you to taste the delicious Jollibee difference!"

Ad

The beef is selected based on 10 specifications to ensure marbling, size, and consistency, making it a rare serving in the restaurant industry.

About the Brand

Jollibee, the global fast-food brand that originated in the Philippines in 1978, started as a small ice cream parlor which then evolved into a restaurant. Fast food in Filipino style continues to gain popularity because of its traditional comfort eating combined with distinctive, strong flavors.

Jolly Crispy Chicken (known as Chickenjoy) established itself as the signature dish for the brand which triggered its growth in both domestic and global markets. The brand serves multiple countries and runs hundreds of stores throughout North America, Asia, the Middle East, and Europe to serve millions of global customers.

Ad

Whether one is a fast food enthusiast or a first-time visitor, the new Angus Burgers might just be worth trying.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback