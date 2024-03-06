Jon Anderson and The Band Geeks 2024 North American tour: Dates, venues, tickets, and all you need to know

Jon Anderson and The Band Geeks 2024 North American tour is scheduled to be held from May 30, 2024 to August 16, 2024 in venues across the United States. The tour is a continuation of the 2023 collaboration between the two acts and is currently scheduled to be the sole tour of the year.

The upcoming tour will feature performances in cities such as Nashville, Denver, and Phoenix, among others. The new tour was announced by Jon Anderson on his official Instagram page on March 5, 2024.

A Live Nation presale for the tour will be available for select dates from March 7, 2024 at 10:00 am local time and can be accessed with the code KEY. Simultaneously, a number of venue-specific presales will also be available.

General tickets will be available from March 8, 2024 at 10:00 am local time, with ticket prices at an average of $125, depending upon the venue and seating choice. All tickets can be purchased from individual venue websites or via AXS or Ticketmaster.

Jon Anderson and The Band Geeks 2024 North American tour dates and venues

The upcoming Jon Anderson tour is the first part of a larger tour that will celebrate YES the band's music as well as the upcoming new music project between Anderson and The Band Geeks.

Speaking about the upcoming tour, Band Geeks member Richie Castellano shared an exclusive statement with Louder on March 6, 2024.

"Jon Anderson & The Band Geeks will be going out on tour this summer! And if that wasn’t crazy enough, we’re deep into making a brand new album with Jon! It’s been an incredible process to create new music with our hero. All of us have been pouring our hearts into this music and we can’t wait to share it with you!"

The full list of dates and venues for the Jon Anderson and The Band Geeks 2024 North American tour is given below:

May 30, 2024 – New Brunswick, New Jersey at State Theatre

June 1, 2024 – Englewood, New Jersey at Bergen PAC

June 3, 2024 – Rochester, New York at Kodak Center Theatre

June 6, 2024 – Albany, New York at Hart Theatre

June 8, 2024 – Hammondsport, New York at Point of The Bluff Concert Pavilion

June 13, 2024 – Chicago, Illinois at Copernicus

June 15, 2024 – St. Louis, Missouri at TBA

June 18, 2024 – Greensburg, Pennsylvania at Palace Theater

June 20, 2024 – Hershey, Pennsylvania at Hershey Theatre

June 22, 2024 – Concord, New Hampshire at Capitol Center for the Arts

June 25, 2024 – Boston, Massachusetts at Shubert Theatre

June 27, 2024 – Ridgefield, Connecticut at Ridgefield Playhouse

July 21, 2024 – Patchogue, New York at Great South Bay Music Festival

July 24, 2024 – Nashville, Tennessee at Ryman Auditorium

July 27, 2024 – Peachtree City, Georgia at Frederick Brown Jr. Amphitheatre

July 30, 2024 - Camdenton, Missouri at Ozarks Amphitheater

August 2, 2024 – Bonner Springs, Kansas at Azura Amphitheater

August 4, 2024 – La Vista, Nebraska at The Astro Outdoors

August 7, 2024 – Waite Park, Minnesota at The Ledge Amphitheater

August 10, 2024 – Denver, Colorado at Paramount

August 14, 2024 – Phoenix, Arizona at Celebrity Theatre

August 16, 2024 – Thousand Oaks, California at Thousand Oaks Performing Arts Center

Jon Anderson is best known for his work with the band YES, particularly the album 90125, which was released on November 7, 1983, and peaked at number 5 on the Billboard 200 album chart.